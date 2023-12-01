Spreading kindness, donor pays for everyone's lunch in memory of 11-year-old NJ boy

Editor's note: The Asbury Park Press is celebrating 31 days of kindness this month, highlighting New Jersey people and organizations that have inspired us throughout 2023.

Luca Iacono, a beloved 11-year-old boy from Middletown who passed away four years ago, is still inspiring his neighbors.

Nov. 17, during the fourth anniversary of Luca’s passing, an anonymous person walked into Middletown’s No Limits Café and picked up the tab for the entire lunch crowd as a way of honoring the boy’s memory.

Along with the generous gesture, the anonymous donor left a bunch of paper clips with a smiling picture of Luca and a message.

“Luca Iacono passed away 4 years ago today. This small gesture of treating you is our family’s way of honoring and keeping his memory alive,” said the note.

Luca passed away on Nov. 17, 2019, a little over two years after he was first diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare type of cancer that occurs more commonly in teens and young adults.

A former student of Harmony Elementary School, Luca is described as a loving, smart and funny boy who liked spending time with his family.

A multi-sports athlete, Luca was passionate about many sports. But nothing triggered his excitement more than football, where he excelled. He dreamed of playing as a running back for the NY Giants, his favorite team.

Last year, the Middletown Township Committee held a proclamation on behalf of Luca and other children fighting cancer. Weeks later, the community organized a 5k marathon in his honor.

"We know that Luca is smiling down as his name continues to live on and in such a positive way that can help others,” said mother Michele Iacono during the event.

