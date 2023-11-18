Spree of daylight armed robberies at Delaware banks leads to suspect in New Jersey

A suspect has been apprehended following a string of armed robberies at bank parking lots in New Castle County last week, according to Delaware State Police.

The suspect, an 18-year-old man from Camden, New Jersey, was apprehended by New Jersey authorities on Tuesday after an investigation by authorities in three states, Delaware state troopers said. He is being held in New Jersey pending extradition to Delaware.

Between 12:30 p.m. and 1:49 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10, police responded to a string of armed robbery attempts at three banks.

The first report came in at the Wells Fargo at 2011 Concord Pike in Fairfax. A 49-year-old man was approached in the bank's parking lot by three men wearing dark clothing and masks, police said. The suspects demanded money, and the victim was forced to the ground at gunpoint.

The man was able to run away. The suspects then approached a family member of the victim, a 36-year-old woman in a car, police said. She was able to drive away.

A half-hour later, troopers responded to a TD Bank location a mile and a half north at 4010 Concord Pike in Talleyville, where a 55-year-old woman reported that her purse was taken forcibly.

The next call came in at 1:49 p.m. at Bank of America at 2074 Limestone Road in Stanton. A 63-year-old woman reported she was hit in the head by an unknown object before having her purse stolen. She was treated at a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

In all cases, the assailants were reported to have fled in a Honda Accord with Pennsylvania plates. The car, which is believed stolen, was found later the same night in Philadelphia, Delaware State Police said.

Police believe four or five people were involved in the robberies.

The 18-year-old suspect was apprehended Nov. 14 in New Jersey. As of Friday night, he was still being held there.

Upon extradition to Delaware, the suspect is expected to face multiple felony charges, including gun charges and two counts apiece of first-degree robbery and attempted robbery.

Delaware State Police are still investigating the case and seeking other suspects.

