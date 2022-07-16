Spriggs in court after seeking protective order

Jul. 15—HENDERSON — City Councilman Jason Spriggs and his wife went to court this week for a hearing on a domestic violence protective order the councilman sought against his spouse.

District Court Judge Hoyte Stultz determined that the order would be continued and that Jason and Alyceia Spriggs will return to court Aug. 9.

Jason Spriggs, a councilman since 2019, requested the order on July 5. He cited a series of early-July quarrels, including one where he alleged his wife "physically put her hands on me" and seemed like "she was trying to provoke me to violence."

District Court Judge S. Katherine Burnette signed the order within an hour of the councilman's request, barring Alyceia Spriggs from initiating any contact with her husband except through a lawyer, and giving Jason Spriggs possession of the couple's home and custody of their children.

The order also instructed law enforcement to evict Alyceia Spriggs from the home.

The Vance County Sheriff's Office served her with a civil summons on July 6. In an interview, she claimed officers showed up at 2:20 a.m.

Sheriff Curtis Brame said he would not comment until he had the paper in his hands and has spoken to the serving officer, though he did note that the department "serves papers 24/7."

"Everybody gets served the same, regardless of a person's social or economic status," Brame said.

Jason Spriggs does not yet have an attorney but hopes to obtain one before the hearing in August. Alyceia Spriggs' attorney, Melissa Lemmond, could not be reached for comment.

The sheriff's office is not the only law enforcement agency that's been involved.

Henderson Police Chief Marcus Barrow said there were two occasions when police were called to the Spriggs' residence, not over domestic violence, but for officers to act as "peacekeepers."

In his request for the order, Spriggs said he has asked for a divorce, but his wife would "not agree to it."

Jason Spriggs told The Dispatch that he did not want the case to be a "distraction" from the public's business.

"We're doing so many good things in Henderson," he said. "With all of the urban revitalization areas, the development that's going to happen over east, the Elmwood, West End, Old West End, everything has been so positive, we're doing so many great things, and I just don't want to be a distraction."

He added that he is "running for office next year." His four-year term in the council's Ward 4 at-large seat is scheduled to expire at the end of 2023.

Jason Spriggs sought the Democratic Party's nomination this spring for the U.S. House of Representatives seat from North Carolina's 1st District. He finished third in the May 17 primary, receiving just over 3% of the vote from voters in a 19-county swathe of the northeastern part of the state.

The N.C. Administrative Office of the Courts notes that a domestic violence protective order is "not a criminal conviction" and doesn't become part of a person's criminal record. But a person can be arrested and charged for violating one, and documents filed in connection with an order are public record.