Spring 2022 trial date scheduled for Lucas

Sep. 9—Trial has been scheduled next spring in the case of a former Wolfe City Police Department officer charged with murder involving the death of a resident of the city.

Shaun Lucas remained in custody Wednesday at the Collin County Jail, being held in lieu of $1 million bond.

Lucas has pleaded not guilty to a murder indictment, filed after Lucas reportedly shot the unarmed Jonathan Price on the night of Oct. 3, 2020.

An announcement hearing was set Wednesday in the 354th District Court, at which time Judge Keli Aiken scheduled trial for May 23, 2022, with a pretrial hearing set for May 19, 2022.

The Hunt County grand jury issued the murder indictment naming Lucas, 23, of Lone Oak during its monthly session in November 2020.

A criminal complaint compiled by Texas Ranger Laura Simmons indicated the confrontation between Lucas and Price, 31, of Wolfe City was captured by a body camera. Simmons said that as Lucas arrived at the location in reference to a reported disturbance and "possible fight in progress" that Price approached Lucas and extended his hand, asking "you doing good" multiple times.

Lucas said he believed Price was intoxicated and attempted to detain Price and grabbed his arm, using verbal commands which were unsuccessful. Lucas produced a taser and informed Price to comply or the taser would be implemented. Price began to walk away and Lucas deployed the taser which was not effective.

Price appeared to reach out and grab the end of the taser and Lucas discharged his firearm four times, striking Price in the upper torso. Price died later at the Hunt Regional Medical Center in Greenville.

Murder is a first degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from five to 99 years to life in prison and an optional fine of up to $10,000.