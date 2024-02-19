When is spring 2024? It is different in a leap year? When is the vernal equinox?

It's been a cool, though fairly mild, winter for us down here, but Floridians are still looking forward to the arrival of spring.

Spring is a time of renewal when the cold and dismal winter melts away to reveal a vibrant new green day... at least in places up north where they don't get February days in the 70s. But still, spring is a welcome change.

Good news! Thanks to 2024 being a leap year, spring starts a day earlier. Sort of.

Here is everything you need to know about spring 2024.

When exactly does spring 2024 begin?

According to Time and Date, spring 2024 starts at 11:06 p.m. EDT on March 19.

When is the first day of spring?

Spring begins on March 19 in 2024. Usually, it's March 20 or 21, but because it's a leap year and February gets an extra day, the season moves up a little on the calendar.

Either way, it'll be a little over a week after daylight saving time.

When does spring 2024 end?

The last day of spring this year is Thursday, June 20, 2024.

When will it start getting warm again in Florida?

Seasonal temperature outlook for spring 2024 from the National Weather Service.

We're still experiencing El Niño conditions. El Niño is a pattern of warmer than usual water in the Pacific Ocean that tends to reinforce a more moderate climate. Above-average temperatures are expected across the northern parts of the contiguous United States over the next three months, according to the National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center, while there's a roughly even chance the Southern U.S. will see average temps. We may still see a cooler March than usual, the agency said.

AccuWeather's forecasts suggest temps mostly in the high 60s and low 70s halfway through March and back up to the 70s and 80s in April.

Which months are considered spring?

Depends on who you ask. There are two ways to look at it.

Meteorological spring is based on the Gregorian calendar months and includes March, April and May. Cutting the year up into four even periods based on the annual temperature cycle makes it easier for meteorologists to compare seasonal and monthly statistics.

Astronomical spring is based on the position of the Earth relative to the sun and happens around March 20, when daylight and nighttime are approximately equal. That's called the vernal equinox. Astronomical seasons are based on the tilt of the Earth's axis and lots orbit around the sun. Astronomical spring will last until the day when the Northern Hemisphere has its longest day of sunlight, or the summer solstice.

What's happening in 2024? Everything from presidential election to total solar eclipse

What are the vernal and autumnal equinoxes?

There are two times in the year when the Earth's axis is not tilted toward or away from the sun and it appears exactly above Earth's equator. On those days, day and night are roughly the same length of time, according to the National Weather Service. The vernal equinox is in March and marks the beginning of spring.

Over the next few months and through the summer the amount of daylight will increase, until the summer solstice when we see the longest day of the year, and then daylight starts reducing each day until the days and nights are even again. That day is the autumnal equinox, which happens in September. In 2024 it will be on Sunday, Sept. 22.

In the Southern Hemisphere, because of the tilt of the Earth, the seasons are reversed and fall begins on March 19.

What are the summer and winter solstices?

There are two solstices. The winter solstice marks the day with the least amount of sunlight (the shortest day in the year) and the summer solstice marks the day with the largest amount of sunlight (the longest day in the year).

This year the summer solstice will be on Thursday, June 20. The winter solstice will be on Saturday, Dec. 21.

