Spring is in the air: Forecast calls for warm end to February

A tulip tree blooms outside the Bryce Main Building on the University of Alabama campus on Feb. 13, 2024. The trees are among the first indicators that winter is on the wane and spring is just around the corner. The first official day of spring is March 19. According to the National Weather Service's long-range forecast, West Alabama will experience generally above-average temperatures between now and the end of February. Spring break is scheduled for March 11 through March 15 at Tuscaloosa's public schools and colleges. The last day of spring will be June 20.

