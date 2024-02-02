Will spring arrive early? Turns out, Punxsutawney Phil and Al Roker had the same prediction

Punxsutawney Phil predicted that spring is coming early this year.

The famous groundhog emerged from his burrow at Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, shortly before 7:30 a.m. ET on Feb. 2 and did not see his shadow, predicting there will be an early spring this year.

Each year, thousands of people gather early in the morning on Feb. 2 to see whether Punxsutawney Phil will see his shadow or not. If he does, there will be six more weeks of winter, and if he doesn't, spring will come early.

When Punxsutawney Phil’s handler, A. J. Dereume, placed Phil on top of his burrow, his “inner circle” gathered around to decide whether he saw his shadow or not.

Phil’s inner circle includes a group of locals who plan the events for Groundhog Day at Gobbler’s Knob. They also feed and take care of the groundhog.

Groundhog's Day history

The tradition derives from the early Christian holiday, Candlemas, according to Visit Pennsylvania, where clear skies on Candlemas meant a longer winter. The Romans brought the holiday to Germanic tribes, and German immigrants brought the tradition to Pennsylvania.

In 1886, an editor who was a member of a group of groundhog hunters called “The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club” declared in a newspaper that their local groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil, was deemed the "one and only weather prognosticating groundhog," according to Visit Pennsylvania. And so, the groundhog element of the tradition began.

This year marks the 138th time Punxsutawney Phil has looked for his shadow, and only the fourth time Punxsutawney Phil didn't see his shadow in the last 10 years. The last time he didn't see his shadow was in 2020.

Al Roker also predicted an early spring for this year's Groundhog Day, despite the historical odds being against him.

"I just said he shouldn't see his shadow," Roker said on TODAY Feb. 2.

New York City's Staten Island Chuck and Connecticut’s state groundhog Chuckles also made their predictions this morning, among many other groundhogs, and agreed with Punxsutawney Phil that an early spring is coming.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com