Are Spring Art Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:SPRING) Mixed Financials Driving The Negative Sentiment?

With its stock down 9.8% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Spring Art Holdings Berhad (KLSE:SPRING). We, however decided to study the company's financials to determine if they have got anything to do with the price decline. Fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes so it makes sense to study the company's financials. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Spring Art Holdings Berhad's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Spring Art Holdings Berhad is:

9.3% = RM7.4m ÷ RM80m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each MYR1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made MYR0.09 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Spring Art Holdings Berhad's Earnings Growth And 9.3% ROE

At first glance, Spring Art Holdings Berhad's ROE doesn't look very promising. Yet, a closer study shows that the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 11%. Having said that, Spring Art Holdings Berhad's five year net income decline rate was 6.5%. Bear in mind, the company does have a slightly low ROE. So that's what might be causing earnings growth to shrink.

So, as a next step, we compared Spring Art Holdings Berhad's performance against the industry and were disappointed to discover that while the company has been shrinking its earnings, the industry has been growing its earnings at a rate of 6.0% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Spring Art Holdings Berhad fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Spring Art Holdings Berhad Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

While the company did payout a portion of its dividend in the past, it currently doesn't pay a dividend. This implies that potentially all of its profits are being reinvested in the business.

Conclusion

In total, we're a bit ambivalent about Spring Art Holdings Berhad's performance. While the company does have a high rate of reinvestment, the low ROE means that all that reinvestment is not reaping any benefit to its investors, and moreover, its having a negative impact on the earnings growth. Wrapping up, we would proceed with caution with this company and one way of doing that would be to look at the risk profile of the business. Our risks dashboard would have the 3 risks we have identified for Spring Art Holdings Berhad.

