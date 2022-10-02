Spring Bay man convicted in fatal UTV crash when he had .209 BAC

EUREKA — A Spring Bay man was found guilty of being intoxicated when he crashed his UTV into a Woodford County Sheriff's Office squad car, killing one of his passengers.

Kenneth Brinkley, 26, faces up to 14 years in prison when he is sentenced on Nov. 1. A Woodford County jury deliberated for about an hour on Sept. 22 before finding him guilty of aggravated DUI, fleeing and eluding, and criminal damage to property in connection with a crash in March that killed Ryan Pitts.

Brinkley drove the utility terrain vehicle on public roadways and off-road in fields while attempting to escape pursuit from sheriff's deputies. During the chase, he collided with a squad car and eventually crashed into a tree, killing Pitts.

Brinkley submitted to medical testing to deal with his own injury, and a medical blood draw resulted in the discovery that the defendant’s blood alcohol content was 0.209, well above the legal limit of 0.08.

He now faces up to 14 years in prison and must serve at least 85% of any sentence imposed. There is a chance he could get probation, but he must show “extraordinary circumstances” as to why a judge should not send him to prison.

