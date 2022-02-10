🌱 Spring Beer Jam Announced + Latest Pop-Up Picnic Company

Good day, neighbors! It's me again, Kristen, your host of the Dunedin Daily.

First, today's weather:

Mostly sunny and cool. High: 65 Low: 49.

Here are the top 3 stories in Dunedin today:

Dunedin Parks and Recreation is now offering "Create & Take," an art program for kids ages eight to 11 at the MLK, Jr. Recreation Center. The program will encourage your child's inner artist to shine through unique and creative projects for them to create and take home each week. Upcoming classes include Mandala Stones, 3D Paper Stars, and Pour Painting - Bottle Technique. No artistic experience is needed to participate. Workshops are on Tuesdays at 6:30 PM. Pre-registration is required either online or in-person. (Dunedin Patch | Dunedin Gov) The Dunedin Brewery's 8th Annual Spring Beer Jam has been scheduled for March 24 through March 27. Entry to the event is free and includes craft beers and live music. Performing bands include the "three-piece anthemic synth-washed electro-rock band" Jimkata, an Allman Brothers tribute band Steeln’ Peaches, and Greenhouse Lounge who will perform a mixture of "jamtronic, prog-rock, hip hop, and funk." The festival's full lineup is available online. (Music Fest News) Jennifer Groover, a local mother and former hairstylist, discovered her purpose during the coronavirus pandemic through a new pop-up picnic business. Picnics Perfected provides one-of-a-kind picnics in Clearwater, Madeira Beach, Dunedin, Seminole, and St. Petersburg. Groover was inspired by her husband who had a difficult time adjusting back to civilian life after nine years in the military. He ultimately created a business that assists veterans in need of housing, jobs, and purpose. Groover is now fulfilled by her new business, which has given new meaning to date night. (WFLA | Picnics Perfected)

Today in Dunedin:

Virtual Conversation with The Petticoat Painters hosted by the DFAC (10:00 AM)

Zumba Gold at the Hale Senior Activity Center (10:15 AM)

Happy Taps at the Hale Senior Activity Center (10:45 AM)

Galentine’s Calligraphy and Cocktails at Sonder Social Club (6:00 PM)

From my notebook:

A new local treat shop, Sunset Smoothies & Ice Cream, had its grand opening on Wednesday. Located next to Dollar General near the Dunedin Causeway, they offer healthy fruit smoothies, protein shakes, protein waffles, and ice cream! They also have non-dairy and vegan options so everyone can enjoy a treat. Show this new small business some support by stopping by or following one of their social media pages. (Facebook | SS Dunedin)

To assist Eastern Screech Owls that are looking for new nesting sites, Pinellas County is hosting a workshop for those interested in learning how to build and install their own nest box. The workshop is designed to help support the species, which is suffering from population decline across the Eastern USA. Register now online for the workshop which will be held on February 19th at 10:30 AM in the auditorium of the Brooker Creek Preserve & Environmental Education Center. (Facebook | Workshop Info)

The Ali Spears Foundation gives a special thanks to several Dunedin businesses who are sponsoring "Sofia Bikes 4 Ali," a bike-a-thon fundraiser conceived by a local teen in honor of her late friend. On February 12, Sofia will bike 16 miles down the Pinellas Trail to raise money for pediatric cancer research. Dunedin sponsors include The Great Giftsby, and Kafe Racer which will host one of Sofia's pit stops and has donated the bike she'll be using. (Facebook| Ali Spears Foundation)

