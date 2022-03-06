Spring Break Barrage; Russian Fallout; Abortion Ban: FL News
FLORIDA — This week, the Florida's GOP-dominated Legislature passed a controversial bill banning abortions in Florida after 15 weeks of pregnancy and Florida high school students staged walkouts Friday over the Legislature's consideration of a bill that would prevent classroom discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity.
In the meantime, Florida is bracing for a barrage of spring break visitors as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention loosens its coronavirus restrictions and Florida is feeling the fallout of the Russian attack on Ukraine in the form of higher gas prices, Russian boycotts and displays of support for the people of Ukraine.
O' Hillsborough River Goes Green In Time For St. Patrick's Day
Tampa General Hospital Named To Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals
As Spring Break Begins, Passengers Expected To Pack Airports
1st Responder Suicide Prevention Initiative Awarded State Funding
More To FL's Rising Gas Prices Than Russian-Ukraine Invasion
Pug Found Dead On Pavement After Being Thrown Off 7-Story Balcony At Clearwater Condo
DeSantis Draws Cheers At CPAC, Trump Hints At Presidential Run
No Masks; CDC Dramatically Eases COVID-19 Restrictions Friday
Trump Oceanfront Mansion Next To Mar-A-Lago Re-Listed For $59M
Tampa Bay Rays, Miami Marlins Season Delayed As Lockout Continues
End To Russian Sister City Relationship Sought By Sarasota Leader
‘The Monkey Whisperer’ Sold Protected Monkey To Celebrity: DOJ
Russian Flags To Be Removed At Miami International Airport: Mayor
FL To Light Skyway Bridge In Ukrainian Flag Colors Friday: FDOT
Hundreds Of Students Walk Out To Protest 'Don't Say Gay' Bill
This article originally appeared on the Tampa Patch