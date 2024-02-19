Spring break is coming. Here are some cheap flights from Des Moines.

We've almost made it to spring, which means a spring break trip is well deserved. Southwest Airlines is having a "Luv is in the Fare" promotion until Feb. 22, with flights as low as $49.

Where are Southwest's cheapest vacation destinations?

While there are deals to be had, Southwest's lowest fares of $49 each way are not available to flyers from Des Moines International Airport. Here are some examples of the best deals available from Des Moines:

Are there airlines with cheaper flights to these destinations?

Southwest isn't your only option to get to these destinations and some airlines currently have cheaper fares.

Des Moines to Miami : Allegiant Air: March 4-8, roundtrip: $148

Des Moines to San Diego : Southwest has the cheapest flights to San Diego in March

Des Moines to Panama City : Southwest has the cheapest flights to Panama City in March

Des Moines to New York City : Allegiant Air: March 14-21, roundtrip: $124

Des Moines to Austin: Allegiant Air: March 17-21, roundtrip: $141

Editor's note: Prices were accurate as of Feb. 15, but are subject to change without notice.

Victoria Reyna-Rodriguez is a general assignment reporter for the Register. Reach her at vreynarodriguez@registermedia.com or follow her on Twitter @VictoriaReynaR.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Cheap flights out of Des Moines airport for spring break 2024