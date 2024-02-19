Spring break is coming. Here are some cheap flights from Des Moines.
We've almost made it to spring, which means a spring break trip is well deserved. Southwest Airlines is having a "Luv is in the Fare" promotion until Feb. 22, with flights as low as $49.
Where are Southwest's cheapest vacation destinations?
While there are deals to be had, Southwest's lowest fares of $49 each way are not available to flyers from Des Moines International Airport. Here are some examples of the best deals available from Des Moines:
Des Moines to Miami: March 4-9, roundtrip: $365.64
Des Moines to San Diego: March 5-9, roundtrip: $370.96
Des Moines to Panama City: March 13-19, roundtrip: $353.56
Des Moines to New York City: March 13-19, roundtrip: $355.96
Des Moines to Austin: March 19-23, roundtrip: $269.96
Are there airlines with cheaper flights to these destinations?
Southwest isn't your only option to get to these destinations and some airlines currently have cheaper fares.
Des Moines to Miami: Allegiant Air: March 4-8, roundtrip: $148
Des Moines to San Diego: Southwest has the cheapest flights to San Diego in March
Des Moines to Panama City: Southwest has the cheapest flights to Panama City in March
Des Moines to New York City: Allegiant Air: March 14-21, roundtrip: $124
Des Moines to Austin: Allegiant Air: March 17-21, roundtrip: $141
Editor's note: Prices were accurate as of Feb. 15, but are subject to change without notice.
Victoria Reyna-Rodriguez is a general assignment reporter for the Register. Reach her at vreynarodriguez@registermedia.com or follow her on Twitter @VictoriaReynaR.
