Spring Break in Escambia, Santa Rosa County is in March. Here are the dates:

It might be hard to think about Spring Break while it's still winter outside, but the week-long break will be here before you know it.

Formerly known as Easter vacation, Spring Break originated in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in the 1930s when Sam Ingram, a Colgate College swim coach, began taking his team down to the Florida beach town for practice, according to The Atlantic.

By the 1960s, the annual school holiday would become popularized nationwide. Today, it’s a break that gives some students time to rest or vacation one last time before summer break.

Spring Break is typically observed in March, but no steadfast rule dictates when a school district takes the time off. Here’s when Escambia and Santa Rosa County schools will have Spring Break.

Escambia County

Escambia County schools will have Spring Break on March 25-29, 2024.

Santa Rosa County

Santa Rosa County schools will also observe Spring Break on March 25-29, 2024.

Pensacola Christian College

Pensacola Christian College, which refers to Spring Break as Easter holiday, observes from March 29-April 1.

Pensacola State College

Pensacola State College releases for Spring Break on March 25-31.

University of West Florida

The University of West Florida also observes Spring Break on March 25-31.

What is Spring Break?

Spring Break is a weeklong break for schools that is typically observed near Easter in March. In many cases, students will vacation to popular Spring Break locations, such as Panama City and Fort Lauderdale.

How long is Spring Break?

Spring Break is typically a 5-day break, but can be two weeks in some cases.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: When is Spring Break in Escambia, Santa Rosa County?