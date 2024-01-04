When is spring break for Knox County Schools? These are the dates to keep in mind.

Knox County students are headed back to class on Jan. 4, with some parents likely breathing a sigh of relief and many students having to adjust back to the daily grind of school.

It's not surprising that many Knoxville residents already are wondering, when is spring break? While it is still more than two months away, it might already be time to start planning that getaway.

The Knox County School district will be taking a break for a week, March 11-15, for spring break.

University of Tennessee students also will be off March 11-15 for spring break.

Private school students likely will follow a similar schedule, but parents should check their school's website for details.

Will Knox County students have Martin Luther King Jr. Day off?

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a federal holiday in the United States marking the birthday of Martin Luther King Jr. It is observed on the third Monday of January each year.

This year, the holiday falls on Jan. 15, and Knox County Schools students have that day off.

2024 is a leap year. Do students have Leap Day off?

Simply put, a leap year is a year with an extra day − Feb. 29 − added nearly every four years to the calendar year. Because of this extra day, a leap year has 366 days instead of 365.

This year, Leap Day falls on a Thursday. And no, the kids still have to go to school that day.

But they do have a school holiday on Super Tuesday, March 5, for the presidential primary election.

Liz Kellar is a Tennessee Connect reporter. Email liz.kellar@knoxnews.com.

