Spring break: More than 1,000 arrests as Miami Beach parties descend into chaos

Maroosha Muzaffar
·4 min read
&lt;p&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

Miami Beach officials have extended the emergency curfew for three weeks after more than 1000 party revellers were arrested for flouting COVID-19 safety protocols during the spring break.

Authorities say massive crowds on the beaches have brought “chaos and disorder” to the city.

In recent weeks, South Beach in Miami has witnessed unruly crowds, fighting in the streets, stampedes and police confrontations, including the use of pepper balls, local reports said. Besides the arrests since February, at least five police officials have also been injured on the job during the ruckus.

In extending the unusual 8 pm to 6 am curfew till 12 April, Miami Beach authorities are aiming to “contain the overwhelming crowd of visitors and the potential for violence, disruption and damage to property.”

The curfew is in place for four days a week, from Thursday through Sunday for three more weeks.

Miami Beach mayor Dan Gelber told CNN, “Too many are coming, really, without the intention of following the rules, and the result has been a level of chaos and disorder that is just something more than we can endure.”

On Saturday, the streets remained crowded with thousands of maskless people, as police confronted the revellers which then led to a stampede. Police also used pepper balls to control the crowd.

Miami Herald reported that the curfew “affects South Beach’s main strips of Ocean Drive, Washington Avenue, Collins Avenue and Española Way from 5th to 16th streets, an area bound by Ocean Drive to the east and Pennsylvania Avenue to the west.”

Restaurants in the zone can remain open, it said, for deliveries until 6 am, “but their sidewalk cafes and COVID-era outdoor seating expansion must close at 8 pm.”

David Richardson, a member of the Miami Beach City Commission, told the New York Times, “I believe it’s a lot of pent-up demand from the pandemic and people wanting to get out, and our state has been publicly advertised as being open, so that’s contributing to the issue.”

The City Manager Raul Aguila was quoted by local reports as saying that many spring break party-goers are coming “to engage in lawlessness and an anything-goes party attitude.”

The crowd were “defiant, but mostly non-violent” and some jumped on to the top of cars, “twerking and throwing money into the air,” the Associated Press reported.

South Florida counties have issued an “extremely rare” joint statement expressing concerns that the decision to cancel COVID-19 fines “sends a message that masks and other common-sense health measures are no longer needed,” the Sun-Sentinel reported. Republican Governor Ron DeSantis had cancelled COVID-19 related fines, news reports claimed, as “part of his push to block local governments from enforcing mask mandates and other public health measures.”

Mayor Gelber, meanwhile, told the news, that he was worried about the “out-of-control parties.”

“When hundreds of people are running through the streets panicked, you realize that’s not something that a police force can control,” he said during a commission meeting Sunday.

Miami Beach authorities response to spring break revellers has also come under fire especially from the local Black leaders. New York Times reported that the city’s decision to send police in riot-gear to the South Beach entertainment district has irked local Black leaders who noted that “many of the spring breakers who had been dispersed were young African-Americans.”

They also criticised the poor management of the curfew and its enforcement.

Mayor Gelber said that there are still 1,000 infections reported daily and 50 to 100 people checking into hospitals each day in Dade County. At least 32,000 Floridians have died due to Covid-19 and two million have been infected.

Recommended Stories

  • Black leaders react to South Beach spring break curfew, crackdown: ‘unnecessary force’

    After weeks of uninhibited partying on South Beach by spring breakers, police turned away throngs of people — many of them Black — from world-famous Ocean Drive with a SWAT truck, pepper balls and sound cannons.

  • Covid-19: Miami Beach imposes emergency curfew over spring break 'chaos'

    Large crowds on the US city's party strips prompted an emergency overnight curfew.

  • Miami police enforce curfew, fire pepper balls at spring break crowds amid COVID fears

    Miami Beach has declared a state of emergency in its entertainment district due to an influx of spring breakers who have inundated the city.

  • Miami Beach declares spring break emergency

    The city will impose an 8 p.m. curfew in the South Beach entertainment district.

  • Street-racing crash kills 57-year-old mom stopped at intersection, California cops say

    A witness says the racer was “flying” at “close to 100 mph.”

  • The city of Miami Beach declared a state of emergency and an 8 p.m. curfew after huge spring break crowds and fights

    Officials blamed large groups for gathering without masks or social distancing, and in some cases even clashing with police.

  • Police chief says Miami partying "couldn't go on any longer"

    Pointing to over 1,000 arrests in one of the nation’s top party spots, Miami Beach officials warned Sunday that the unruly spring break crowd gathering by the thousands, fighting in the streets, destroying restaurant property and refusing to wear masks has become a serious threat to public safety. During a last-minute meeting Sunday, city officials voted to extend a highly unusual 8 p.m. curfew for another week along famed South Beach, with the possibility of extending it well into April if needed, and stressed this isn’t the typical spring break crowd. Law enforcement officers from at least four other agencies, along with SWAT teams, were added to help contain the raucous crowds, but it wasn’t enough.

  • 6-year-old girl fatally shot by relative over spilled water, police say

    "I'm at a loss for words right now," the girl's grandmother said. "My granddaughter was still a baby. She got shot twice in the chest."

  • Miami Beach curfew forces crowds out of streets

    Miami Beach, Florida is extending an 8 p.m. curfew for a week, as unruly spring break crowds gather by the thousands, fight in the streets, destroy restaurant property and refusing to wear masks. (March 22)

  • Bolsonaro calls Brazil state and city leaders ‘tyrants’ for trying to contain Covid with lockdowns

    Brazil has recorded more than 294,000 deaths and is facing the world’s second-deadliest outbreak of coronavirus after the US

  • South Beach curfew and causeway closures extended for the rest of spring break

    Curfews and causeway closures to control unruly spring break crowds in South Beach will be extended through April 12, the Miami Beach City Commission unanimously decided Sunday during an emergency meeting.

  • ‘She’s a literal billionaire’: Kylie Jenner criticised for asking fans to help fund makeup artist’s surgery

    ‘Why is she asking her followers to donate money for her friend’s go fund me page when she could literally just donate all the money?’ asks Twitter user

  • Former guest on Dr Phil calls for apology after suffering abuse at troubled teen ranch

    Former Dr Phil guest said about troubled teen ranch, ‘There’s nowhere to run. If you try to run out there, they’re gonna find you and you’re gonna get in more trouble’

  • Ex-'Top Gear' presenter Jeremy Clarkson calls Meghan Markle a 'silly little Cable TV actress' in op-ed defending Piers Morgan

    Clarkson and Morgan have previously had an ongoing public feud that dates back to Morgan's time as a newspaper editor.

  • Obama-era officials return to White House under Biden after getting very rich in the interim

    Several former Obama staffers return to White House as multimillionaires and with closer ties to corporate interests

  • United States-China talks sink to war of words

    Beijing blames US for ‘strong smell of gunpowder and drama’

  • ‘Do not come’: White House tells migrants to avoid US-Mexico border as administration opens ‘overflow’ housing

    More than 15,000 migrant children in government custody, as White House balances demands for humanitarian aid with scrutiny over immigration policy

  • Masks to be required on theme park rides to ‘mitigate effects of shouting’

    California’s ‘responsible reopening plan’ tells parks to require face coverings and to modify seating arrangements on rides

  • Marriage Certificate Proves Harry and Meghan Did Not Marry in Their Backyard as They Told Oprah

    PoolPrince Harry and Meghan Markle were not married three days before their official ceremony, as they claimed in their interview with Oprah Winfrey, their own wedding certificate has revealed.In the interview, Meghan told Oprah she and Harry tied the knot “in our backyard” three days before the $50m public wedding on May 19, 2018. The claim has been much disputed, not least because in the U.K. a minimum of two witnesses are needed for a legal marriage to take place. However others have argued that the focus on discrepancies and inaccuracies in the interview is a deliberate strategy by Meghan’s detractors to undermine her wider credibility and the specific claim that “concerns” over her baby’s likely skin color were expressed to Harry.Meghan Markle ‘Didn’t Understand’ Wedding Rules Because ‘She Is American,’ Archbishop’s Office Told VicarThe marriage certificate document was obtained by British newspaper the Sun which paid £42 (about $58) to obtain a copy from Britain’s General Register Office.The certificate, which gives the witnesses as Prince Charles and Meghan’s mom Doria Ragland, appears to confirm the couple were indeed married on May 19, 2018, at Windsor Castle—and a former official who helped draw up the licence for the wedding told the paper Meghan is “obviously confused” over the marriage.Stephen Borton, former chief clerk at the Faculty Office, told the Sun: “I’m sorry, but Meghan is obviously confused and clearly misinformed. They did not marry three days earlier in front of the Archbishop of Canterbury.“The Special Licence I helped draw up enabled them to marry at St George’s Chapel in Windsor and what happened there on 19 May 2018 and was seen by millions around the world was the official wedding as recognised by the Church of England and the law.“What I suspect they did was exchange some simple vows they had perhaps written themselves, and which is fashionable, and said that in front of the Archbishop.”Meghan, 39, said in her interview: “You know, three days before our wedding, we got married. No one knows that. The vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury.”The certificate lists Harry as “single” and his occupation as a “Prince of the United Kingdom” and Meghan as “divorced” and an “actor.” Her dad Thomas Markle is described as a “lighting director” and Charles is described as a “Prince of the United Kingdom”.The archbishop’s office has refused to comment.However, as The Daily Beast reported last week, Mark Edwards, a priest from Newcastle, said he checked with the archbishop’s office and was told that the claim that they got married in the back garden of their home may have been the result of a misunderstanding stemming from the fact that “Meghan is an American.”Rev. Mark Edwards has told his local paper in Newcastle, The Chronicle, that he contacted Archbishop Justin Welby’s office to “get some clarity” on the claim after the couple mentioned it in their Oprah Winfrey interview.He said he was motivated in part to do so because he has been flooded with requests for private or outdoor weddings during lockdown that he has not been able to fulfil, because the law states that Church of England weddings must take place in “a certified place of worship” and cannot be conducted outside.Edwards said the person he spoke to told him: “Justin had a private conversation with the couple in the garden about the wedding, but I can assure you, no wedding took place until the televised national event.”Edwards said it was “in the public interest for the leader of the church to put the record straight.”The Daily Beast has sought comment from the Sussexes’ communications team.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Migrants waiting at the US-Mexico border have been photographed wearing shirts that say 'Biden, please let us in!'

    Migrants waiting to be processed at the US-Mexico border have been photographed wearing shirts that appear to mimic Biden's campaign ads.