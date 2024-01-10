When is spring break in Nashville and Middle Tennessee? See the dates
The countdown to spring break 2024 is on for students across Nashville and Middle Tennessee. Here's a look at when public schools around the region will be on spring break this year.
Cheatham County School District spring break:
April 1-5*
More information can be found at cheathamcountyschools.net.
*Students will also be off on Friday, March 29, for Good Friday.
Clarksville-Montgomery County School System spring break:
March 4-8
More information can be found at cmcss.net.
Dickson County Schools spring break:
March 25-April 1
More information can be found at dcstn.org.
Franklin Special School District spring break:
March 11-15*
More information can be found at fssd.org.
*Students will have a half-day on Friday, March 8.
Lebanon Special School District spring break
March 11-15
More information can be found at lssd.org.
Maury County Public Schools spring break:
April 1-5*
More information can be found at mauryk12.org.
*Students will also be off on Friday, March 29, for Good Friday.
Metro Nashville Public Schools spring break:
March 11-15*
More information can be found at mnps.org.
*Students will also have a half-day on Friday, March 8.
Murfreesboro City Schools spring break:
March 25-29
More information can be found at cityschools.net.
Robertson County Schools spring break:
March 18-22
More information can be found at rcstn.net.
Rutherford County Schools spring break:
March 18-22
More information can be found at rcschools.net.
Sumner County Schools spring break:
March 18-22*
More information can be found at sumnerschools.org.
*Union Elementary will be off from March 18-29 for spring break.
Williamson County Schools spring break:
March 11-15
More information can be found at wcs.edu.
Wilson County Schools spring break:
March 11-15
More information can be found at wcschools.com.
This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Spring break 2024: School break for Nashville, Middle TN schools dates