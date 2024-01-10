When is spring break in Nashville and Middle Tennessee? See the dates

Rachel Wegner, Nashville Tennessean
The countdown to spring break 2024 is on for students across Nashville and Middle Tennessee. Here's a look at when public schools around the region will be on spring break this year.

Cheatham County School District spring break:

April 1-5*

More information can be found at cheathamcountyschools.net.

*Students will also be off on Friday, March 29, for Good Friday.

Clarksville-Montgomery County School System spring break:

March 4-8

More information can be found at cmcss.net.

Dickson County Schools spring break:

March 25-April 1

More information can be found at dcstn.org.

Franklin Special School District spring break:

March 11-15*

More information can be found at fssd.org.

*Students will have a half-day on Friday, March 8.

Lebanon Special School District spring break

March 11-15

More information can be found at lssd.org.

Maury County Public Schools spring break:

April 1-5*

More information can be found at mauryk12.org.

*Students will also be off on Friday, March 29, for Good Friday.

Metro Nashville Public Schools spring break:

March 11-15*

More information can be found at mnps.org.

*Students will also have a half-day on Friday, March 8.

Murfreesboro City Schools spring break:

March 25-29

More information can be found at cityschools.net.

Robertson County Schools spring break:

March 18-22

More information can be found at rcstn.net.

Rutherford County Schools spring break:

March 18-22

More information can be found at rcschools.net.

Sumner County Schools spring break:

March 18-22*

More information can be found at sumnerschools.org.

*Union Elementary will be off from March 18-29 for spring break.

Williamson County Schools spring break:

March 11-15

More information can be found at wcs.edu.

Wilson County Schools spring break:

March 11-15

More information can be found at wcschools.com.

