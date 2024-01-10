When is spring break in Nashville and Middle Tennessee? See the dates

The countdown to spring break 2024 is on for students across Nashville and Middle Tennessee. Here's a look at when public schools around the region will be on spring break this year.

Cheatham County School District spring break:

April 1-5*

More information can be found at cheathamcountyschools.net.

*Students will also be off on Friday, March 29, for Good Friday.

Clarksville-Montgomery County School System spring break:

March 4-8

More information can be found at cmcss.net.

Dickson County Schools spring break:

March 25-April 1

More information can be found at dcstn.org.

Franklin Special School District spring break:

March 11-15*

More information can be found at fssd.org.

*Students will have a half-day on Friday, March 8.

Lebanon Special School District spring break

March 11-15

More information can be found at lssd.org.

Maury County Public Schools spring break:

April 1-5*

More information can be found at mauryk12.org.

*Students will also be off on Friday, March 29, for Good Friday.

Metro Nashville Public Schools spring break:

March 11-15*

More information can be found at mnps.org.

*Students will also have a half-day on Friday, March 8.

Murfreesboro City Schools spring break:

March 25-29

More information can be found at cityschools.net.

Robertson County Schools spring break:

March 18-22

More information can be found at rcstn.net.

Rutherford County Schools spring break:

March 18-22

More information can be found at rcschools.net.

Sumner County Schools spring break:

March 18-22*

More information can be found at sumnerschools.org.

*Union Elementary will be off from March 18-29 for spring break.

Williamson County Schools spring break:

March 11-15

More information can be found at wcs.edu.

Wilson County Schools spring break:

March 11-15

More information can be found at wcschools.com.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Spring break 2024: School break for Nashville, Middle TN schools dates