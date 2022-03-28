Spring break in Panama City Beach: What we know about the more than 160 arrests over the weekend

PANAMA CITY BEACH — An influx of crime this weekend during spring break in Panama City Beach led to more than 160 arrests in Bay County.

At a press conference on Monday, law enforcement officials announced that they also seized 75 illegal guns.

One person was injured in a shooting Sunday near a Waffle House.

In a press conference on Monday, Bay County law enforcement officials announced that they confiscated 75 illegal guns and arrested more than 160 people over the weekend.

Here's what we know:

Was anyone injured over the weekend?

A 21-year-old sustained non-life-threatening injuries Sunday in a shooting near the Waffle House on Front Beach Road.

The victim, who was from Alabama, was shot in the foot, according to police.

Who was arrested?

Of those arrested Saturday and Sunday, almost 80 were from Alabama, said Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford.

According to Chief Mark Smith of the Panama City Police Department, the visitors to Bay County who caused the weekend's commotion were not traditional spring breakers, but criminals.

What types of guns were seized?

Some of the guns seized included pistols, shotguns and semi-automatic rifles.

Multiple law enforcement agencies helped with the arrests

Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford said he believes there could have been many tragedies this weekend if it were not for the combined effort of numerous law enforcement agencies.

Local law enforcement agencies planned for this weekend for about two or three weeks because of an anticipated increase in visitors, he said.

Victoria Brown is a digital producer for USA TODAY Network's Florida region. Contact Victoria at vbrown1@gannett.com.

