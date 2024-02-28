When is spring break? See the dates for Mississippi schools

With the days getting longer and the temperatures in Mississippi finally breaking 70 degrees, the question on many students' and parents' minds is, "When is spring break?"

Read on and mark your calendars with the 2024 spring break dates for these Mississippi colleges, universities and school districts.

Universities

Belhaven University: March 11- March 17

Jackson State University : March 11- March 15

Mississippi State University : March 11- March 15

Southern Mississippi University : March 10- March 17

University of Mississippi : March 9- March 17

William Carey University: March 11- March 15

Mississippi University for Women: March 11-15

Colleges

Millsaps College: March 9- March 17

Mississippi College: March 9- March 17

Tougaloo College: March 11- March 15

School Districts

Hinds County Public Schools : March 11- March 15

Madison County Public Schools : March 11- March 15

Rankin County Public Schools: March 11- March 15

Forrest County Public Schools: March 11- March 15

