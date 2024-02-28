When is spring break? See the dates for Mississippi schools

Mary Boyte, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
·1 min read

With the days getting longer and the temperatures in Mississippi finally breaking 70 degrees, the question on many students' and parents' minds is, "When is spring break?"

Read on and mark your calendars with the 2024 spring break dates for these Mississippi colleges, universities and school districts.

Universities

  • Belhaven University: March 11- March 17

  • Jackson State University: March 11- March 15

  • Mississippi State University: March 11- March 15

  • Southern Mississippi University: March 10- March 17

  • University of Mississippi: March 9- March 17

  • William Carey University: March 11- March 15

  • Mississippi University for Women: March 11-15

More: What is The W's new name now? Whatever it is, it will still be 'The W'

Colleges

  • Millsaps College: March 9- March 17

  • Mississippi College: March 9- March 17

  • Tougaloo College: March 11- March 15

Tougaloo grad makes history: Jackson woman becomes first Black female admiral in Coast Guard history. Read her story

School Districts

  • Hinds County Public Schools: March 11- March 15

  • Madison County Public Schools: March 11- March 15

  • Rankin County Public Schools: March 11- March 15

  • Forrest County Public Schools: March 11- March 15

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Spring break 2024: See the dates for Mississippi schools