When is spring break? See the dates for Mississippi schools
With the days getting longer and the temperatures in Mississippi finally breaking 70 degrees, the question on many students' and parents' minds is, "When is spring break?"
Read on and mark your calendars with the 2024 spring break dates for these Mississippi colleges, universities and school districts.
Universities
Belhaven University: March 11- March 17
Jackson State University: March 11- March 15
Mississippi State University: March 11- March 15
Southern Mississippi University: March 10- March 17
University of Mississippi: March 9- March 17
William Carey University: March 11- March 15
Mississippi University for Women: March 11-15
More: What is The W's new name now? Whatever it is, it will still be 'The W'
Colleges
Millsaps College: March 9- March 17
Mississippi College: March 9- March 17
Tougaloo College: March 11- March 15
Tougaloo grad makes history: Jackson woman becomes first Black female admiral in Coast Guard history. Read her story
School Districts
Hinds County Public Schools: March 11- March 15
Madison County Public Schools: March 11- March 15
Rankin County Public Schools: March 11- March 15
Forrest County Public Schools: March 11- March 15
This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Spring break 2024: See the dates for Mississippi schools