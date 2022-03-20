Spring Break shooting on South Beach’s Ocean Drive sends 3 people to hospitals, cops say

An Ocean Drive shooting minutes into Sunday sent three people to hospitals, Miami Beach police said. It appears to be the first incident of gun violence resulting in injuries this Spring Break.

Miami Beach police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez said when officers got to the 800 block of Ocean Drive, which is bookended by the News Cafe’s longtime spot on the south and the Waldorf Towers Hotel on the north, they found two people shot.

As Miami Beach Fire Rescue took the two people to Jackson Memorial Hospital, Mount Sinai informed police about a man who arrived there with a gunshot injury. An early investigation, Rodriguez said, put him with the other two people hit with gunfire around 12:15 a.m. All three had non-life threatening injuries, he said.

Anyone who knows anything about the shooting can contact Crime Stoppers of Miami at 305-471-8477 (TIPS) or at the Crime Stoppers website.

A Miami Beach Police vehicle cuts through crowds near Ocean Drive during Spring Break in Miami Beach, Florida, on Saturday, March 19, 2022.

Before that, a police officer on a golf cart got T-boned by a driver at Ninth Street and Collins Avenue. Rodriguez said she was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

