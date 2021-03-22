Spring breakers accused of drugging, raping woman who later died in Miami Beach

Two spring breakers from North Carolina were arrested and accused of drugging, raping and stealing from a woman who died later at a hotel in Miami Beach, Florida, authorities said Monday.

The men, Evoire Collier, 21, and Dorian Taylor, 24, face charges of sexual battery, burglary and other crimes, court records show. They remain in custody; a bond amount was not listed Monday evening.

Officials in Miami Beach have struggled to handle waves of beachgoers who have flocked to the area since last month. There have been more than 1,000 arrests since February, and on Sunday, the city imposed a new curfew and other restrictions that could last until mid-April.

Citing police records, NBC Miami reported that Collier and Taylor were seen on surveillance video entering the Albion Hotel on Thursday with a 24-year-old woman. A half-hour later, it reported, Collier and Taylor left without the woman and were later stopped and arrested.

During a bond hearing Monday, a prosecutor said the woman was so inebriated when she entered the hotel that she wouldn't have been able to give consent. It wasn't immediately clear when or why the woman died.

Circuit Judge Mindy Glazer said that one of the defendants acknowledged having given the woman a green pill with the characters "a30" on it but that it wasn't clear what was in the pill and that the toxicology report was pending.

Authorities accused Collier and Taylor of using credit cards stolen from the woman after they left the hotel, NBC Miami reported.

A relative told the station that the woman had traveled to the area alone.

Attorneys for the men did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A woman who identified herself as Collier's older sister and legal guardian said at the bond hearing that he had never been in trouble and that she was "bewildered" by the charges.

"I can attest to his character," she said. "Please let my brother come home."