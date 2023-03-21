Spring breakers take to the beach in Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Spring breakers enjoy the sand and sun at Fort Lauderdale Beach, Florida on Saturday, March 18, 2023. (Julia Bonavita/Fox News Digital)
Spring breakers enjoy the sand and sun at Fort Lauderdale Beach, Florida on Saturday, March 18, 2023. (Julia Bonavita/Fox News Digital)
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A massive buildup of seaweed that scientists have tracked for months has started to wash ashore the Sunshine State, with experts warning that the worst could still be ahead. Reports from Key West, Fort Lauderdale and other South Florida communities show clumps of brown seaweed piled up along what are usually white, sandy beaches.
Maren Morris and Nashville-based drag performer Alexia Noelle Paris share the stage during the Love Rising: Let Freedom Sing (and Dance), A Celebration of Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness show in the Tennessee capitol on March 20. The cast of Succession relishes the moment at the show's season 4 premiere at Lincoln Center in N.Y.C. on March 20. This will be the final season of the HBO show, which stars Nicholas Braun, Sarah Snook, Alan Ruck, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, Brian Cox and Matthew MacFadyen.
One of the biggest legends in wrestling history is currently a free agent, with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp reporting that Goldberg‘s contract with WWE expired last year. Sapp reports that Goldberg’s contract expired at the end of 2022, and that no deal between him and WWE have been made to renew or extend it, leaving […] The post Report: Goldberg’s WWE Contract Expired, Currently A Free Agent appeared first on Wrestlezone.
Two deadly shootings, motives unclear. Hundreds of arrests. Dozens of guns confiscated. Emergency city commission meetings.
Shannen Doherty made an appearance at 90s Con this weekend, joining her former “Charmed” co-stars Holly Marie Combs and Rose McGowan for a special reunion.
The collision killed a 67-year-old woman in October.
The official grand opening for Walt Disney's (NYSE: DIS) new Tron Lightcycle Run won't happen for another two weeks, but the high-speed roller coaster opened to all Magic Kingdom park guests for the first time on Monday morning. Just as with the popular Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind coaster, which opened at Disney World's Epcot last spring, virtual queue reservations will be required to grab a boarding group to experience the shiny new attraction. Guests with existing park reservations for the Magic Kingdom will have a chance to secure a ride time for their party at 7 a.m. from the mobile app.
Miami Beach wants a break from spring breakers - a permanent one. The sun-kissed city has long been a mecca for college-age spring break travelers, with the first recorded spring breaks kicking off in the 1930's, with visitors descending on Miami Beach to celebrate everything from hard-earned vacation to the Easter holidays. In 2023, however, city officials have had enough after two people died of gunshot wounds last weekend on popular Ocean Drive.
TD Garden lit up during the first song of a nearly hour-long encore.
An Alabama man is facing two counts of murder, accused of killing his parents during an argument. Sheriff's deputies say he admitted to the crime to witnesses.
He's the best. #GoBlue
Oregon lawmakers could approve an additional $200 million to address the state's homeless crisis. But critics say more money for housing won't fix the problem.
The 22-year-old woman reportedly attended high school with the victim, who had been victimized at age 13 or 14, and shared the video a year ago. No charges had been filed in an initial investigation about the matter in 2017.
The Fed will publish its rate decision and quarterly economic projections on Wednesday at 18:00 UTC. A half hour later, Powell will speak at the post-meeting conference, offering more cues about the path forward.
The skier's lawyer said the text would come up in Gwyneth Paltrow's defense, but that it is irrelevant and doesn't mean he wasn't injured in the Utah crash.
The DIY renovation took five years and $180K. The couple travels North America in their custom mobile home, which has a hot tub and spiral stairway.
"I almost didn't go swimming with my kiddos because I didn't have time to shave. But I put the suit on and got in with them anyway."
Trump's campaign said that it was compiling "millions and millions" of signatures to denounce a possible indictment, while also asking for more cash.
Amanda Bynes is sadly looking worse for wear these days. The former Nickelodeon star was found wandering the streets of Los Angeles on Sunday, March 19th completely naked. The retired actress called 9-1-1 on herself after flagging down a passerby in a car. Amanda Bynes Seen Walking Near Downtown LA NUDE! According to reports, she […]
Finally, someone at Alabama acknowledged there are more important things than NCAA Tournament wins and big bonuses: football coach Nick Saban.