Spring breakers take to the beach in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Motley Fool

The official grand opening for Walt Disney's (NYSE: DIS) new Tron Lightcycle Run won't happen for another two weeks, but the high-speed roller coaster opened to all Magic Kingdom park guests for the first time on Monday morning. Just as with the popular Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind coaster, which opened at Disney World's Epcot last spring, virtual queue reservations will be required to grab a boarding group to experience the shiny new attraction. Guests with existing park reservations for the Magic Kingdom will have a chance to secure a ride time for their party at 7 a.m. from the mobile app.