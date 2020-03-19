Spring breakers vacationing in Miami are taking the coronavirus outbreak lightly, saying they won't let it 'stop me from partying'

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

A widely viewed video shows spring breakers in Miami downplaying the threat of the coronavirus pandemic and the need for social distancing.

"If I get corona, I get corona," one spring breaker said in the video, which was posted by CBS. "At the end of the day, I'm not going to let it stop me from partying."

Many online were upset the video's subjects were not taking the outbreak seriously, calling their actions selfish.

A video posted by CBS showing spring breakers in the Miami area saying they're not worried about the novel coronavirus has more than 5 million views, and some who saw it are upset that people are still vacationing and not taking the outbreak more seriously. The video footage was taken by Reuters and published Tuesday.

"If I get corona, I get corona. At the end of the day, I'm not going to let it stop me from partying," a man named Brady Sluder says in the video, shot by Reuters.

He went on to say he'd had the trip planned for two months and was there to have a good time.

Others said the response to shut down nonessential establishments was not necessary and the virus was "not that serious."

In the video, a woman identified as Shelby Cordell said that her trip was planned a while ago and that while there was some hesitation on whether to actually go, she was celebrating turning 21 and was "making the best of it." Cordell said she planned to "get drunk before everything closes."

Florida has seen more than 300 COVID-19 cases, with at least eight deaths.

Officials in the state have begun to take measures to limit the spread of the virus, including shutting down some beaches and introducing curfews. Miami Beach and Fort Lauderdale closed public beaches, along with bars and restaurants, starting at 10 p.m. local time on Sunday. Some restaurants are serving takeout.

"We cannot become a petri dish for a very dangerous virus," Mayor Dan Gelber of Miami Beach said at a news conference.

Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered the closing of nightclubs and bars in Florida starting this past Tuesday at 5 p.m. local time.

Many online were upset with how lightly vacationers were taking the threat of the coronavirus. Some called their behavior "selfish," as the virus does not always produce symptoms and so people who gather in groups might unknowingly spread it to more vulnerable populations who are more likely to experience severe symptoms.

So far in the United States, more than 9,000 people have been infected and 150 have died. Experts said without social distancing the US could become like Italy and see a massive increase in cases that would overburden a healthcare system already facing shortages of supplies and hospital beds.

