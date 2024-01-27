Rain arrives late Saturday, temperatures cool back to 40s next week

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Lo 42. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Mild. Hi 50. Lo 40.

SUNDAY: Rainy & Raw. Hi 42. Lo 35.

Temperatures hit the mid to upper 60s in places, and hit the 70s in Baltimore for one of the mildest days in a while we’ve seen for January. Not all of us managed to enjoy the milder weather however as the persistence of fog, especially east of the Susquehanna, kept highs in the low 50s. Overnight temperatures hit the low 40s in part due to mostly cloudy skies overnight.

Another round of steady rain arrives Saturday night into Sunday. This could bring another 0.50-1.00″ through Sunday evening. A rainy and raw Sunday for Central PA is in store with temperatures holding in the lower 40s. While the heaviest rain will be Saturday night, showers will linger through Sunday. There are also signs that this system could end as a period of wet snow, mainly across northern Pennsylvania, but it wouldn’t be that surprising to see a few wet flakes mix in locally for a brief period too. This isn’t a given yet, and while we don’t expect any accumulating snow, it’s best to give a heads-up so nobody is surprised. We will continue to monitor this trend to see how serious any wet snow might be heading into Sunday evening. At this time, it still looks like mostly rain locally with wet snow more of an issue across northeastern parts of Pennsylvania. We will keep you posted.

Next week remains generally quiet and mild with highs in the lower 40s and no major winter storms on the horizon.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara & Jackson Chastain

