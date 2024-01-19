When is the Spring Budget 2024? Jeremy Hunt hints at big tax cuts

The chancellor has recently come under pressure to cut taxes (Aaron Chown / PA Wire)

Jeremy Hunt has hinted at big tax cuts to come in the March budget.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum annual meeting at Davos, Switzerland, the Chancellor said: “In terms of the direction of travel, we look around the world and we note that the economies growing faster than us in North America and Asia tend to have lower taxes, and I believe fundamentally that low-tax economies are more dynamic, more competitive and generate more money for public services like the NHS.

“That’s the direction of travel we would like to go in but it is too early to say what we are going to do.”

These are his first public comments on his budget strategy.

The chancellor has recently come under pressure to cut taxes amid forecasts from the Office for Budget Responsibility that show they are heading for their highest rates since the 1940s.

But what is the Spring Budget and what changes can we expect Jeremy Hunt to announce?

What is the Spring Budget?

The Spring Budget is when the Chancellor outlines the main tax changes for the year ahead and puts final legislative tax changes through.

The Spring Budget and Autumn Statement are different. The latter is made to the House of Commons by the Chancellor of the Exchequer, outlining the state of the economy and the latest predictions by the Office of Budget Responsibility (OBR).

When is the Spring Budget 2024?

Jeremy Hunt will deliver his 2024 Spring Budget in the House of Commons on March 6.

What can we expect?

It is expected that the Chancellor will focus on income tax in the Budget.

The Times reported that Hunt and Rishi Sunak are "weighing up a significant package of tax cuts" with priority given to income tax and National Insurance Contributions (NIC). It would follow cuts to NIC already announced in November.

It is also thought that inheritance tax could be cut or scrapped.

Inheritance tax is currently charged at 40 per cent on assets or money you leave to heirs over the tax-free threshold of £325,000. The latest available figures from HMRC show 27,000 estates paid IHT in the year 2020-21. But that accounts for less than four per cent of UK deaths that year.

However some, including former Conservative chancellor Norman Lamont, have urged Sunak to ignore calls from his own MPs to ditch inheritance tax.