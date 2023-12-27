Spring Budget to be held on March 6

Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, is under pressure to make big tax cuts in the March Budget - Victoria Jones/PA

The spring Budget will be held on March 6, the Treasury has announced, which was one of the earliest remaining dates available to ministers.

Unveiling economic announcements earlier in the spring means there is more time for any tax cuts to be felt by voters ahead of the next general election.

The date was formally confirmed on Wednesday. The Treasury must give the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) 10 weeks’ notice before a Budget.

It means the day of the Budget, when spending and taxation policy is confirmed, is one of the most significant known political moments between now and the next election.

Rishi Sunak, who as Prime Minister has the power in deciding the date of the general election, must hold one by January 2025 at the latest.

There is a widespread expectation in political circles that autumn 2024 will be the date, meaning the March Budget could be the last fiscal statement before voters cast ballots.

That is not necessarily the case, however. Ultimately the Treasury can decide when to hold such fiscal statements, providing two happen each financial year and one is a Budget.

Therefore it remains possible a second fiscal statement, such as an Autumn Statement happening in September before a November election, could still take place.

Pressure to cut taxes

Either way, the March Budget will be a chance for Mr Sunak and Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, to change the political as well as economic situation being faced.

For months, Number 10 and Number 11 have pinpointed the spring 2024 Budget for when to deliver the most politically beneficial tax cuts.

They are under pressure to go for sizable tax cuts, with Tory MPs calling for action, the tax burden heading to a 70-year high and the Conservatives around 20 percentage points behind Labour in the polls.

The Telegraph reported this week that abolishing inheritance tax is being considered by Number 10. There is also interest in cutting the basic income tax rate and raising the higher rate threshold.

Mr Hunt chose to time his two percentage point cut in the overall rate of employee National Insurance for Jan 6 next year rather than April, more commonly the point at which tax changes come into effect given it is the start of the financial year.

That was interpreted by some as an attempt to make sure the financial impact of the tax cut was felt in the pockets of voters earlier than otherwise would have happened, potentially leading to political benefits for the Tories as a result.

Similarly, holding a Budget as early as possible in March allows more time for measures to sink in should Mr Sunak surprise Westminster by calling an early general election that spring.

Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, has told his shadow cabinet to be ready for such an eventuality.

Economic forecasts could worsen

Another potential reason why the Treasury has chosen to go earlier is concerns that the economic forecasts could worsen rather than improve between now and the Budget.

In particular some involved in the timing decision feared that economic growth forecasts could be downgraded, leaving Mr Hunt with less money for tax cuts and other moves.

Leaving less time between the Autumn Statement, which was held on Nov 22, and the Budget minimises uncertainty, since there is less time for forecasts to change.

The Telegraph previously revealed how the Treasury had been looking at a surprise February Budget, though that move was ultimately not taken.

The OBR will publish its forecasts alongside the Budget on March 6, as has become customary.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.