Spring business owner wins $30K grant, gets locked out of bank account
The small business owner told ABC13 she was on a high after winning the grant, but now that feeling has been ripped out after Regions Bank froze her account.
The small business owner told ABC13 she was on a high after winning the grant, but now that feeling has been ripped out after Regions Bank froze her account.
Studio's latest animated heroine "takes us into unchartered territory," says voice star Ariana DeBose.
It's practically unavoidable if they wish to take credit card payments. "Having worked with thousands of small businesses, it was clear that invoice payments remained an inconvenience, especially when compared to the frictionless checkout of consumer card payments," Rogge said.
There was movement in the top five of the College Football Playoff rankings for a second straight week.
The NUXE Huile Prodigieuse Multi-Purpose Dry Oil has been a beauty editor secret for years.
Malone will now reportedly be one of the highest-paid coaches in the league.
Get this huge Hulu deal while it's still hot.
The readout from the Fed's latest meeting suggested broad agreement the central bank can remain patient in keeping interest rates at current levels.
A $4.3 billion pact between Binance and US authorities represents the most high-profile crypto crackdown since the arrest of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried in 2022.
The White House condemned the launch.
The new products are an attempt to revive sales, which have slumped this year.
A possible hostage deal between Israel and Hamas is imminent and could be announced as soon as Tuesday. Here's what to know about the possible agreement.
At an RM Sotheby’s auction during the Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend, the first Mercedes in which Lewis Hamilton won a grand prix sold for $18.8 million.
Save big on nearly all Amazon devices, including Fire tablets, streaming sticks and Echo smart speakers.
There is no word on a return or why she is absent from the team, with big games looming on the calendar for the Tigers in the coming nine days.
Attention toss-and-turners: More than 158,000 shoppers adore this plush, cooling set of pillows.
Shortly after X announced its plans to test a three-tiered subscription service, X owner Elon Musk teased that his new AI chatbot, xAI's Grok, would be part of the top-tier subscription, X Premium+. Now we're getting a first look at what Grok may look like when launched inside the X app, courtesy of new screenshots that show the feature in development on X's website. The AI chatbot, which is Musk's answer to OpenAI's ChatGPT, Google's Bard, Anthropic's Claude and others, answers questions in a conversational mode, but is said to have more of a personality.
Save up to 60% on cherry-picked markdowns from JBL, Levi's, Ugg, Staub, Black+Decker and so much more.
Sam Altman may have been asked to leave OpenAI, but his involvement in crypto project Tools for Humanity, which is building Worldcoin, remains uninterrupted, a source close to the project told TechCrunch. Altman has “consistent and valuable” engagement with Tools for Humanity and “that is not expected to change,” the source said. The source added that Altman is still chairman and co-founder of the project, confirming that the information on the project's website is up to date.
When it comes to holiday sales, it's easy to get caught up in the high of a good deal. Here's why that happens and how to spend more wisely.
Start your shopping now! Grab a Shark robot vacuum for $120 off, a Samsung smartwatch for under $100 and more.