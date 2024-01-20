Spring Creek ISD seeks to consolidate with Borger due to low enrollment and funding

The Spring Creek Independent School District, located in the rural Skellytown area, passed a resolution Thursday evening with one board member voting against consolidating its district with the Borger Independent School District.

With declining enrollment in the district, which has one school with kindergarten through 12th grade, the district faces a loss of school funding. At the meeting, the board mentioned that enrollment has ranged between 72 and 78 students over the past year, and to receive state funding, the district needs 90 students or more. The district school is about 10 miles from Borger and about 50 miles from Amarillo.

Members of the Spring Creek Independent School District meet Thursday to discuss a resolution to consolidate with Borger ISD at its school near Skellytown.

At the meeting, the district said it would have to pay back about $600,000 to the Texas Education Agency (TEA). It was said that if the district did not consolidate, the state could come in and decide its future. It was stressed that rumors of spreading misallocation of funds about Superintendent Danny Finch were without merit and that the financial issues were solely based on declining enrollment.

The resolution is seeking to have a vote in May to seek consolidation with the Borger School District. Within the resolution, it stated that the TEA had sent notice that it would have to repay previously paid school funding and would no longer be eligible to receive the funding needed to make the district viable and retain its teachers.

With the loss of funding, the district emphasized that keeping the school open for the 2024-2025 school year and beyond would not be viable. Without consolidation, the district alleges that it would run out of money during the next school year and would not be able to pay its staff or expenses it would take to educate its students. The board also said that the timeliness of the decision is of the utmost importance due to deadlines imposed by the state.

The Spring Creek ISD school building located near Skellytown.

The board seemed to imply that no new Texas laws are impacting this decision, but schools across the state, including Amarillo ISD, are looking at possible closures of schools or consolidation of districts due to reduced enrollment and state funding. They also announced the resignation of Cindy Furr, principal of the school, but declined to elaborate on her reasoning.

Following the meeting, members of the board and the public declined to give interviews. One member of the public felt that the board had not exhausted all options to keep the district intact and was frustrated about the decision. Borger ISD did confirm that Spring Creek ISD had reached out to them and is moving forward with the process.

Bob Kasch, Spring Creek ISD President, released a statement following the meeting:

"It is with sadness for our District’s past, but optimism for the future, that tonight the Spring Creek ISD Board of Trustees approved a Resolution to move forward with steps for possible consolidation with Borger ISD. After spending considerable time studying the district’s enrollment, finances and operations, it became clear to the Board that remaining open is not fiscally responsible nor practically viable. The district currently has fewer than 10 resident students and fewer than 80 total students. The Board believes that two years in a row of low enrollment will be more than the district can withstand, long term.

"Much consideration has been given in making this decision, and the Board believes consolidation is the right thing to do for our students. We look forward to working collaboratively with Borger ISD in the weeks to come and expect to soon consider an Election Order regarding consolidation, to proceed with next steps for possible consolidation."

Superintendent Finch said that he would reach out soon to the Amarillo Globe-News to give more information about the situation of the district.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Spring Creek ISD votes to move toward consolidating with Borger ISD