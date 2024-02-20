When do we spring forward? Will 2024 be the last daylight saving time change for Florida?

Seasonal depression warriors, rejoice! More daylight hours are right around the corner.

For years, lawmakers in multiple states have been pushing to keep daylight saving time, or “summer time,” the year-round norm.

“State legislatures have considered at least 550 bills and resolutions in recent years to establish year-round daylight saving time as soon as federal law allows it,” the National Conference of State Legislatures’ website says. “Much of the legislation would stop the disruption-causing, twice-yearly clock switching.”

When we were all preparing to “fall back” in November, there were only 450 bills and resolutions submitted to stop the time change.

Almost 30 states considered legislation related to keeping daylight saving time year-round in 2023, but it still hasn’t stuck in Florida.

Here’s when we will spring forward in 2024, why Florida is still falling back and springing forward and which countries and states don’t observe the shift from daylight saving time to standard time or vice versa.

Will Florida continue with daylight savings time?

Florida lawmakers introduced bills in 2018, 2019 and 2021 that would extend daylight saving time from eight months of the year to the full year, if they had been successful.

The Sunshine Protection Act, which is a proposed federal law, has not received approval from the U.S. House of Representatives or President Biden but was proposed during several Congressional sessions over the last few years and was OK'd by the U.S. Senate in 2023.

Since the Sunshine Protection Act hasn't gotten the stamp of approval from the House of Representatives or the president, the fight to keep longer days year-round in the Sunshine State (and beyond) will continue.

Florida still fell back in November 2023 and will spring forward in March 2024.

What day do we spring forward for daylight saving time in 2024?

We will “spring forward” at 2 a.m. EST Sunday, March 10, 2024. Fun fact: The 96th annual Academy Awards will air March 10 on ABC.

Which states want to get rid of daylight saving time?

Arizona and Hawaii don't recognize daylight saving time. Residents of Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam and the Northern Marianas also don't change their wall clocks.

Here is a list of other states that have considered or are considering legislation related to changing Daylight Saving Time observance, according to the NCSL:

Alaska

Arkansas

Connecticut

Idaho

Illinois

Iowa

Kentucky

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

North Carolina

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Vermont

Virginia

Wyoming

What does 'spring forward, fall back' mean?

According to dictionary.com, daylight saving, commonly referred to as daylight savings, "is begun in the spring by setting clocks one hour ahead. They are then set one hour back in the fall. ... People often use the simple mnemonic spring forward, fall back to remember to set clocks forward one hour (e.g., from 2 a.m. to 3 a.m.) in the spring and backward one hour (e.g., from 2 a.m. to 1 a.m.) in the fall."

What's the origin of 'spring forward, fall back' phrase? When was daylight saving time mnemonic first used?

Historic records suggest the daylight saving time phrase "spring forward, fall back" was first used in a newspaper article. The Heppner Gazette-Times in Heppner, Oregon, reportedly printed a notice Oct. 28, 1928, that said: “Daylight Saving Time ends this Sunday, Oct. 31. Remember to set your clocks back one hour, ‘Spring Forward – Fall Back!’”

Daylight saving time was once known as 'war time'

A March 2019 Department of Defense article mentioned daylight saving time was once known as "war time."

When the Standard Time Act was signed into law March 19, 1918, daylight saving time became official. More daylight hours during the day would potentially help save energy costs during World War I. The law also established the time zones we know today.

The article states daylight saving time "was only in effect for about a year and a half, though, before it was repealed due to the war’s end, despite President Woodrow Wilson vetoing the repeal."

Then, during World War II in February 1942, "Congress implemented a law instating a national daylight saving time to help conserve fuel and 'promote national security and defense,' which is why it was nicknamed 'war time.' The time zones were even known as that: Eastern War Time, Pacific War Time, etc.," according to the Department of Defense.

What words or phrases are synonymous with daylight saving time?

DST

daylight savings

daylight savings time

"spring forward, fall back"

spring forward, springing forward

"gain an hour, lose an hour"

"spring ahead"

"spring up"

"march forward"

"push the clocks forward"

"turn the clocks ahead"

"shift the clocks forward"

