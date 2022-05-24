Spring Garden police to address murder-suicide that took the life of Central York High teacher

The Spring Garden Police Department will hold a news conference at 1 p.m. today on the weekend shooting death of a Central York High School teacher.

Erin Walker was killed in a murder-suicide by her neighbor Daniel Berry over the weekend at her home in the 400 block of Hill Street, according to the York County Coroner's Office. Berry then killed himself.

Walker had worked as a Social Studies teacher for more than 13 years at Central York. She leaves behind a 3-year-old daughter according to a neighbor.

