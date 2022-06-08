A new spring for green govt bonds after Ukraine war freeze

FILE PHOTO: Wind turbines of the Mozura wind farm are seen in Ulcinj, Montenegro
Alessia Pe and Sara Rossi
·3 min read

By Alessia Pe and Sara Rossi

MILAN (Reuters) - Sales of green sovereign bonds are gathering momentum after being disrupted by the Ukraine war, with 12 billion euros ($12.8 billion) worth of debt raised in just the past two weeks and more deals lined up for the coming months.

Market turmoil caused by Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of its neighbour hit sales of new debt, including green bonds, whose proceeds are earmarked for environmentally beneficial projects. As a result, sales of sovereign green bonds are so far some 6 billion euros below year-ago levels, according to Unicredit data.

But that gap had already been 18 billion euros as of May 23, with less than 8 billion euros worth of green sovereign bonds sold compared with 26 billion at that point last year, Unicredit estimated.

But on May 24, Austria took advantage of a drop in volatility to sell its first ever green bond, a 4 billion-euro deal that attracted 25 billion in orders. France followed with its first ever inflation-linked green bond and Germany then reopened a 30-year issue.

"Sovereign issuers probably meant to evenly spread the offer between March and May but had to concentrate in the final period (of May)," UniCredit strategist Francesco Maria Di Bella said.

More is expected for the rest of the year; Netherlands will reopen its green bond later in June, Greece's first green issue and a new one from Germany are expected in the second half of 2022. A new issue from Italy is also possible.

Graphic: BTP green - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/zgvomedqbvd/ITALY-GREEN.png

Graphic: VOLATILITY INDEX - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/klvykorxbvg/Volatility_index.png

'REPowerEU'

Green bond markets may receive a major impetus from the European Union. Last month the European Commission published its "REPowerEU" plan to cut reliance on Russian energy and the bloc agreed to slash imports of Russian oil.

The EU is already expected to become the largest issuer of green bonds globally, with issuance of up to 250 billion euros by end-2026 to back the green projects member states will finance through the bloc's COVID-19 recovery fund.

The plan to wean itself off Russian energy may create more scope for green fundraising.

So far, Brussels wants countries to keep using the EU recovery fund, which has more than 200 billion euros in loans still available.

Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo expects euro zone sovereign green bond issuance to rise to around 60 billion euros this year from 50 billion euros in 2021.

It also sees the European Commission raising another 30 billion euros directly this year, more than double the EU's maiden 12 billion euro green issue sold last year..

This estimate, Intesa Sanpaolo says, could be revised up if the Commission decided to issue more green paper to finance the new RePowerEu plan.

While the recent sovereign green issuance uptick coincides with the EU's plan to cut dependency on Russian energy, those deals were planned at the end of 2021, UniCredit's Di Bella noted.

But robust demand means "a higher supply of green government bonds due to the EU plan would be welcome," Chiara Manenti, Intesa Sanpaolo analyst for fixed income, said, referring to the "REPowerEU" plan.

Issuers have an added incentive to tap the green market since such bonds typically pay slightly lower yields than conventional debt, a so-called greenium.

The "greenium" is no longer a given in secondary markets, ING Bank points out, noting yields on existing Dutch and Italian green bonds briefly rose above regular yields in recent weeks.

Yet on the primary market it appears intact - the Austrian and German deals priced 2.5 basis points and 2 basis points below conventional bonds, respectively, while Unicredit estimates the French sale closed with a 3 basis point "greenium."

Graphic: ING GREENIUM - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/mypmnwrmnvr/Pasted%20image%201654246353472.png

($1 = 0.9359 euros)

(Reporting by Sara Rossi, Alessia Pé, editing by Yoruk Bahceli and Tomasz Janowski)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Euro-Zone Economy Grew More Than Estimated at Start of Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealTop Economist Urges China to Seize TSMC If US Ramps Up SanctionsThe euro-area economy expanded by more than estimated at the start of 2022,

  • Sheryl Sandberg leaves a complicated legacy as a vocal, high-profile woman in tech

    For all the criticisms and scandals Sandberg saw, her resignation nevertheless leaves a void in tech and American business as a whole.

  • American Express just made its first investment in an African startup

    American Express joins Visa and Mastercard as payment card networks to have invested in African startups.

  • Dow Futures Slip Amid Inflation and Economic Growth Fears—and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    U.S. consumer price index data due on Friday loom large as investors fret over how the Federal Reserve will handle inflation.

  • These 3 dividend stocks offer monstrous yields between 8.5% and 16% — for inflation defense and hefty cash income, take a closer look now

    Inflation remains white-hot. These stocks can help stop the pain.

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Surge Over 40%

    Uncertainty has been the name of the game in 2022. A combination of negative macro developments – a slowing global economy, the geopolitical ramifications following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and - possibly most of all - the prospect of the Fed seriously tightening its monetary policy to combat inflation – have all been weighing heavily on investors’ minds. That doesn’t necessarily mean there aren’t good opportunities to take advantage of right now. The analysts at banking giant Goldman Sachs

  • Seeking at Least 10% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    A falling market trend, a rally at the end of May, and now a volatile week to start off the month of June. Just what is the market up to, and how can we make sense of it? Those are the questions that Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson tries to tackle in a recent note. The well-known analyst is one of the Street’s highest-profile bears right now, although he does see gains coming in the short term. Wilson quantifies those gains with a prediction of 4,250 to 4,300 in the S&P 500’s current rally

  • Exxon Gets an Upgrade to Buy, but Analyst Takes ‘Chips Off Table’ for 2 Other Oil Stocks

    Energy stocks have emerged winners in this period of volatility and historically high inflation, reporting record profits and boosting shareholder returns as oil prices have surged. For Evercore ISI analyst Stephen Richardson, that time may be nearing. The backdrop for energy stocks remains solid, Richardson added, but the industry will soon have to navigate higher operating costs, capital expenditure inflation, cash taxes, and the eventual deflation of gas prices — and investors should be prepared.

  • Here's the Next Stock-Split Stock to Buy After Amazon

    If you were hoping to buy shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) before the company's 20-for-1 stock split, you're too late. Of course, it's not too late to still invest in Amazon. Here's the next stock-split stock to buy after Amazon.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood kicked off the new trading week on a buying spree. The CEO and co-founder of ARK Invest was busy buying stocks on Monday, picking up the pace after laying low on a lot of market days over the past month. Wood added to her existing exchange-traded fund stakes in Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) on Monday.

  • This Just Happened for the First Time in Nvidia's History

    For the first time in its history, graphics processing unit (GPU) manufacturer Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) generated a higher quarterly revenue in its data center segment than in its gaming division. This flip shows Nvidia's resilience as it faces several volatile markets. Once just a company focused on improving gaming graphics, Nvidia has expanded its product offerings to multiple other areas.

  • Down More Than 40%: Insiders Call a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    Every investor knows that the path toward profits lies in buying low and selling high. That’s a basic precept of any economic trading system. The trick, however, is recognizing when the stock is low enough to buy in. The prime moment to buy is when the stock hits bottom; that will maximize returns when the share price starts to rise again. There are a multitude of possible clues investors can use to find the price bottom; today, we’ll be looking at insider buying trends. Insiders – the corporate

  • Amazon's Split Loses Momentum, but These 2 Soaring Stocks Are Picking Up the Slack

    The stock market has struggled to sustain any sort of gains, and Tuesday morning, it appeared that Wall Street would once again let a minor market rally on Monday start to slip away. S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) futures had fallen 31 points to 4,090, and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) futures had lost 122 points to 12,482. A lot of buzz among stock traders has come from Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and its recently completed 20-for-1 stock split.

  • Tech Sell-Off: This Growth Stock Could Soar 122%, Says Wall Street

    Navigating the market sell-off isn't easy, but following Wall Street's lead can be rewarding.

  • This Company Could Become The Next Great Dividend Stock. But Here's Why Most Investors Will Miss It.

    Quick: Name five companies that could be great dividend stocks over the next decade. Nearly a decade ago, the bigwigs of the alcohol industry -- specifically those running Anheuser-Busch InBev and SABMiller -- decided to see what would happen if they combined their companies to form the world's largest beer maker. The cumulative result of AB-InBev's quest for industry domination was a balance sheet that had a staggering $122 billion in total debt.

  • 1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 With Serious Red Flags

    In short, Ford stock's 33% year-to-date drop offers an attractive buying opportunity for long-term investors. Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) has been struggling for a year now, after being the target of a short-seller. In 2021, Lordstown's number of outstanding shares already rose by 28 million, to 196.4 million.

  • Facing huge inventory, Target cuts vendor orders, prices

    Target is canceling orders from suppliers, particularly for home goods and clothing, and it's slashing prices further to clear out amassed inventory ahead of the critical fall and holiday shopping seasons. Target reported last month its profit for the fiscal first quarter tumbled 52% compared with the same period last year. Sales of big TVs and small kitchen appliances that Americans loaded up on during the pandemic have faded, leaving Target with a bloated inventory that it said must be marked down to sell.

  • Rivian Writes Letter to Shareholders — Here’s What It Says

    Electric vehicle (EV) company Rivian -- which had a blockbuster IPO in November but has since been struggling with supply chain issues and chip shortages -- recently had its first annual shareholder...

  • Twitter Retreats As Musk Says The Company Materially Breached The Deal

    Elon Musk looks ready to terminate the deal if he does not see proof that spam and fake accounts represent less than 5% of Twitter users.

  • Rivian Writes a Letter to Shareholders. Cash Is King and Batteries Are Key.

    Electric-truck startup Rivian Automotive hosts its first annual meeting as a publicly traded company.