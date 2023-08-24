Spring Grove man found guilty of raping a 12-year-old girl

A Spring Grove man has been found guilty of engaging in sexual activity with a then-12-year-old girl in 2020.

A York County jury of eight women and four men convicted Joshua Edward Pope, 33, on charges of rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, aggravated indecent assault of a child and related charges. He faces a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison.

In 2020, Pope and his wife, Jamie Pope, moved into their Spring Grove home, where he was allowed weekend visitation with his then 10-year-old daughter and 6-year-old son.

After a few weeks, Pope's daughter befriended the 12-year-old daughter of the neighbor across the street, and soon the two were having frequent sleepovers at the Pope home.

On Jan. 10, 2021, Officer Adam Estevez of the West Manchester Township Police Department responded to a call made at the station, a week after New Year's Day, regarding sexual messages found on the phone of their neighbor's daughter.

The call was made after the victim's father found Facebook messages between her and Joshua Pope that described the alleged sexual assaults.

According to the affidavit, her father discovered a string of messages that were sent between his daughter and Pope through Facebook Messenger.

Two days later, the victim was interviewed at the York County Child Advocacy Center, where she disclosed that she had sexual contact with both Joshua Pope and his wife, Jamie Pope, on more than one occasion.

More on this case: York County couple charged in connection with sexual assault of 12-year-old girl

The victim, who was in seventh grade at the time, indicated that the last sexual encounter occurred in late December 2020.

"Additionally, (the victim) disclosed that Joshua Pope sent her a picture and video of his penis during their conversations. (The victim) stated that she took a screenshot of the picture and video and saved them on her phone," the documents read.

In his testimony, Pope stated that the photo and video on his phone were intended for his wife Jamie and were placed in a separate application on his phone so that his daughter, who frequently used his phone, would not see them.

The victim's phone was then taken to the York County Forensic Lab for analysis, where analyst Paige Miller discovered the photos and video, as well as screenshots of "what appeared to be Facebook Messenger messages between the device user and Josh Pope," according to court documents.

At one point, the victim asked Joshua Pope about further sexual encounters with him and his wife, who has been charged separately, but he said she would not allow it "because she doesn't like the threesome."

In the same conversation, however, Joshua Pope appeared to change his mind, saying the two could continue to have sex in secret "anytime she's (his wife) not home."

Jamie Pope, 33, also faces charges of rape of a child, aggravated indecent assault of a child and related charges. She is awaiting trial, according to court records.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Spring Grove Pa. man found guilty of raping a 12-year-old girl