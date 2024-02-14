Spring Grove student suspended for having toy gun in virtual class, could face charges

A Spring Grove Middle School student has been suspended and is facing possible criminal charges after playing with a toy gun in his bedroom during a Zoom class, according to the boy's mother.

School officials suspended 13-year-old Brandon Atienza, of North Codorus Township, for three days while deciding on further disciplinary action, said Brandon's mother, Jennifer Atienza, during an interview with the Evening Sun.

Further disciplinary action could be either a 10-day suspension or a 45-day placement in another school, Jennifer said.

The incident reportedly occurred during a virtual instruction day for the school district, which was holding classes online due to a snow storm.

On Tuesday morning, Feb. 13, Jennifer said, she was on her way home when she received a phone call from the school district informing her that Brandon had displayed a gun during a virtual Zoom class.

Immediately, she called Brandon, who told her he had been playing with an Orbeez toy gun that shoots water beads he had gotten as a gift for Christmas, and that there was a police officer outside the home. She said the toy looks like a real gun and is revolver-styled.

The revolving chamber of the toy gel-blaster revolver that Brandon Atienza got as a Christmas gift.

When she arrived home, she found a Northern York County Regional Police officer waiting outside her house.

She said the officer confiscated the toy gun and informed her that Brandon would be charged with disorderly conduct, facing either a fine or community service.

Police logs from Northern York County Regional Police Department show that officers were called to the family's North Codorus Township home around 8:57 a.m. Tuesday for "Disorderly conduct/Harassment."

When asked why a school disciplinary action would result in charges, Jennifer said the officer told her that the school had the choice to press charges and did. Yet, when Jennifer called the school, she says she was told it was the officer's call.

"100% he should not have been playing with anything, let alone a toy gun, on Zoom," said Jennifer. "I'm not saying that he was smart in doing that."

Still, she is confused about why it has become a criminal matter and not just left to school and home disciplinary action.

Both Spring Grove Area School District and Northern York County Regional Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the incident.

Conflicting accounts of what transpired have been given by Brandon and the school district, said Jennifer, who noted that she has been told by school officials that no recording exists of the class.

In Brandon's account to his mother, the toy gun had fallen off of his TV stand and he had picked it up when it fell. She said Brandon told her he was asked by the teacher "what are you doing," to which he replied, "I'm going to put this away."

She said school officials recounted a different version of events: Brandon joined the Zoom class with the toy gun in his hands and said "look what I have."

Jennifer said she was told there was no recording of the class, and that troubles her, as Brandon has always been told by the teachers that they were recording the classes when they start a class.

Jennifer said both the officer involved and a school official told her that the disorderly conduct charge stems from "disrupting class." Brandon told her, however, that he was not kicked off the Zoom and that he simply put it down.

"Are we going to start charging every kid that creates a disruption with disorderly conduct?" she asked.

Jennifer said she was told that school policy gives the district the right to charge Brandon, as he was on a Zoom with the school district at the time.

Spring Grove Area School District.

She said the district's policy does not mention a private residence counting as school property.

"Nowhere in the policy do I see where it says that we can charge you for a weapons charge for having a toy gun in your room on a virtual learning day," Jennifer said. "I feel like they are really stretching."

According to the school district's weapons policy, 218.1: “A student is in possession of a weapon when the weapon is found on the person of the student, in the student’s locker, under the student’s control while on school property, on the property being used by the school, or at any school function or activity, at any school event held away from the school or while the student is coming to or from school. Possession also includes to have in his/her effects, including but not limited to, backpacks, gym bags, articles of clothing, shoes/boots, books, purses, etc., and to have in a vehicle driven or ridden, such as bus, car, bicycle, etc.”

Jennifer is seeking a lawyer because she believes the issue sets a precedent for schools to extend "school property" into private homes.

"I don't feel like this is something we can allow," says Jennifer, "for future purposes either."

The incident harks back to a 2020 case in Colorado Springs, Colorado, where a 12-year-old boy was suspended for five days after playing with a toy NERF gun during a virtual class.

No criminal charges stemmed from that incident, in which deputies arrived at the house to conduct a welfare check, according to the reports from the time.

This article originally appeared on Hanover Evening Sun: Spring Grove PA student suspended for having toy gun in virtual class