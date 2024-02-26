Spring-like heat swings to below-freezing lows in Wichita. See roller coaster forecast

This month has brought warm temperatures to the Wichita area, and this week is expected to continue that trend — even possibly breaking warm-weather records.

The high record for Feb. 26 in Wichita is 78 degrees Fahrenheit, last recorded in 1976, according to a post on X (formerly Twitter) from the National Weather Service office in Wichita.

“Our record today has definitely been in jeopardy,” Robb Lawson, a forecaster with the office, told The Eagle in a Monday phone call. “Whether or not we get it, it’s hard to say but ... we will be really close.”

The warm weather won’t be consistent this week, however. Lawson said Wichita residents can expected to see a dip in temperature Wednesday and Thursday.

“This kind of colder air for Wednesday isn’t really lasting long, and by Friday we’ll be back in the 60s,” Lawson said, “and Saturday we’re going to have another chance at the 70s, both Saturday and Sunday for the weekend.”

Despite the warmer weather during the daytime, the lows show brisk temperatures, with Tuesday dropping from an expected 78-degree high to a chilly 23-degree low. The high Wednesday is expected to be in the 40s, while Thursday is forecast to be in the low 50s.

But overall, the month is expected to end significantly warmer than usual.

“We’re gonna be substantially above normal for February. In fact, it’s gonna be one of the warmest Februarys on record,” Lawson said. “I don’t know exactly, but I know it’ll be top five ... we won’t know until we calculate the numbers, but I think pretty likely it’s going to be a top five warmest February in record for Wichita.”

Lawson cautioned to not get too comfortable with the warm weather, however. Forecasters say Wichita residents can expect more cold weather before spring arrives officially March 19.

“[It’s] definitely not here to stay, we’re gonna have some cool shots,” Lawson said. “The good thing is though if you get a cold snap in March, it’s a lot more friendly than a cold snap in, say, January.”

The possibly record-warm February followed bitterly cold temperatures in January due to an arctic air mass that brought wind chills in the negatives.

What is the weather forecast this week?

Here is this week’s forecast for Wichita, from the weather service:

Tuesday: Sunny with a high around 78 and a low around 23, cloudy in the evening.

Wednesday: High around 45, sunny with a low around 27.

Thursday: Sunny with a high near 52 and a low near 35.

Friday: High around 64 and sunny with a low around 46.

Saturday: Sunny and with a high around 77 and a low near 55.

Sunday: Chance of rain with a high of 76.