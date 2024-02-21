Spring Hill police arrest Romanian nationals accused in a multi-state theft ring

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — Spring Hill Police arrested Romanian Nationals accused in a multi-state theft ring.

On Thursday, Feb. 15, at the Crossings Shopping Center, Franklin Loss Prevention officers at a department store put out a BOLO for two women in a van who were allegedly looking to steal items from their store.

Based on that BOLO, SHPD worked the parking lot around the Ulta store and located the van.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

When officers first arrived in the area, investigators said they noticed the two women, pushing a baby carriage, change their direction. Police also said the man behind the wheel of the van, rolled up his window, got out, and walked away.

On body cam, you can hear the officer explaining the situation to the people. “Franklin called us and said you guys were at the Kohls and said you were driving and they went in and tried to steal items, okay?”

Isabela Velcu, 21, was behind the wheel and a 15-year-old girl in the back seat with a baby. There was also a man who, according to police, left the van and walked away when he saw officers, only to come back.

At first, he told officers he spoke Romanian.

Officer: “You don’t speak English?”

The man shook his head no.

Officer: “Your shoes are untied.”

The man immediately looked down at his shoes, as did Velcu in the driver’s seat.

Officer: “You speak a little English.”

CRIME TRACKER | Read the latest crime news from Middle Tennessee

When police looked in the back of the van they found $27,500 worth of what police said was stolen beauty supplies from multiple stores.

According to police, there were tags on the items from stores along the I-65 corridor, from as far away as Indianapolis to Nashville to Spring Hill.

A patrol officer is heard on the body cam describing what she had uncovered to an arriving detective. “She confirms it is them. She recognizes both girls and they had the baby carrier and they were unloading product into the thing in the store. They have a police report and video, Ulta Beauty in Indianapolis.”

The arrest affidavit indicated the woman admitted they knew the items were stolen and they offered to pay for the merchandise.

Captain Justin Whitwell said it’s obvious there are other store victims out there. “They had over $27,000 worth of merchandise in the back of their car.”

In the end, the two female suspects were arrested. The officer paused as a Romanian translator, speaking through his speaker phone, was used to read them their rights in Romanian.

“A lot of this is still under investigation,” Whitwell said, “I’m sure they were getting online and selling it and turning it over to whoever, they could be working with other people.”

⏩ Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

The 15-year-old was transported to the Maury County juvenile detention facility.

The driver was also charged with driving without a license and child seat violation.

The man’s name was taken but he was not arrested Thursday night.

Investigators confirmed to News 2, the investigation is in its early stages, and there are many investigators in multiple states working on this case.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.