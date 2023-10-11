Spring Hill shooter at large after 2 found shot in home

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene of a shooting this morning in which one person was killed, another person was seriously injured and the shooter remained at large as of mid-morning.

Sheriff’s officials said in a news release that they don’t know who committed the shooting on Marquette Street in Spring Hill.

“At this time, there is an UNKNOWN SUSPECT at large,” the sheriff’s office wrote in the news release. “It is unknown if the suspect is male or female and it is unknown if the suspect is on foot or in a vehicle. Detectives are working to obtain that information. Residents should take necessary precautions.”

Sheriff’s officials said deputies were called to a residence on Marquette Street just before 5 a.m., where they found the two people who had been shot. One died at the scene and the other was taken to a trauma center with injuries that are not considered to be life threatening, the authorities said.

Officials said preliminary information suggests the shootings occurred during a home invasion.

“Please note, home invasions are not typically random, but targeted acts of violence,” the sheriff’s office said in an updated news release issued shortly after 10 a.m.

Anyone who has information about this case can contact Hernando County CrimeStoppers at 1-866-990-TIPS(8477) or **TIPS from a cell phone. Callers can remain anonymous.

Sheriff’s officials also asked residents who live in that area who have surveillance systems to review footage taken between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. today.