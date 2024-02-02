When is spring? What to know about when it starts and whether we'll get an early spring

Are you sick of the cold, gray winter?

Since Buckeye Chuck and Punxsutawney Phil, the weather predicting groundhogs, forecasted an early spring on Friday, you may be counting down the days toward warmer weather. And that just might be on the horizon.

Here's what to know about spring and what forecasters are saying about the weather:

When is spring?

The official first day of spring is Tuesday, March 19, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac. The first day of spring marks the vernal equinox, or when the northern and southern hemispheres receive the same amount of light.

Wait, I thought spring started on March 21

The last spring equinox on March 21 was actually in 2007, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac. This is because the date of the equinox has slipped earlier and earlier each year on the 400-year Gregorian calendar cycle.

Will February be warm in Ohio?

As a boon to the credibility of groundhogs, expect a warm February throughout Ohio and the Midwest. All of Ohio is expected to be above average temperature in February, according to National Weather Service climate prediction forecasts.

Also expect below average precipitation in Ohio in February, according to NWS forecasts.

