Spring Lake home invasion turns deadly: One fatally shot, police chief says

One man is dead after a home invasion in Spring Lake on Jan. 30, 2023, resulted in a shooting, the Spring Lake Police Department said.

A home invasion in Spring Lake turned deadly Monday night, resulting in one man being fatally shot, the Spring Lake Police Department said Tuesday.

The break-in was reported at a residence in the 100 block of South Fourth Street about 10 p.m., according to a news release. Officers discovered a man dead on the scene, the release said. The victim’s name was not released.

“The preliminary investigation revealed suspect(s) entered the residence at this location and shot an adult male,” the release said.

The shooting is Spring Lake’s first homicide in 2023.

The killing is under investigation by detectives, and anyone with information is asked to call the Spring Lake Police Department at 910-436-0350 or Fayetteville/Cumberland County CrimeStoppers at 910-483-8477.

