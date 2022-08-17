Spring Lake interim police chief announced as the town's newest top cop

The Spring Lake Police Department announced Dysoaneik Spellman as its next Chief of Police Tuesday. Spellman previously served as the department's Interim Chief.

The Spring Lake Police Department's newly appointed chief has been heading the department as interim chief for 15 months.

Dysoaneik Spellman's first full day as chief was Monday. He has been with the Spring Lake Police Department for eight years and before that, he served 14 years with the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office, according to a statement posted to Facebook by the Police Department on Tuesday. Spellman holds an associate degree in Criminal Justice Technology and a bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice Administration.

He also holds an Advanced Law Enforcement Certificate through N.C. Criminal Justice Training and Standards Commission is a graduate of the N.C. Justice Academy Management Development Program.

Spellman said he believes he was chosen because of his familiarity with the community.

"I think I can bring new fresh ideas and visions," he said.

According to Spellman, his next steps as police chief include ensuring the department becomes a fully-accredited law enforcement agency.

Spellman said Tuesday that he also intends to focus on recruiting and retaining officers.

"Like every department, recruitment and retaining qualified people are our biggest issues," he said.

Spellman said he also intends to assemble a team to address petty crimes, like misdemeanor larceny, which are the biggest crime-related issues facing Spring Lake.

Spellman's tenure as interim chief began in May 2021 after Troy McDuffie retired after nine years as chief.

