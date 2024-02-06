Spring Lake man who drove truck into boardwalk was intoxicated, unlicensed: cops

SPRING LAKE - The Spring Lake man who drove his pickup truck into the boardwalk Monday was both intoxicated and driving while unlicensed, according to police.

Julian Uribe Munoz, 39, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, driving while suspended, unlicensed driver and multiple other related traffic offenses, Spring Lake Police said. The owner of the truck - Marvin Cruz-Palma, 28, of Passaic - was also charged with multiple offenses including allowing a suspended driver to operate a motor vehicle and allowing a vehicle to be operated without a required interlock device.

At 12:18 a.m. on Monday, police received a call from an individual on Ocean Avenue who saw a Ford Pickup truck leave the roadway and crash through the boardwalk, police said. The person also reported that the truck was attempting to leave the scene.

A pickup truck crashed into the Spring Lake Boardwalk overnight Sunday into Monday on Feb. 5, 2024.

Police said they arrived at the crash site to find Munoz, the only occupant of the vehicle, still on scene. The disabled pickup truck was still lodged on the edge of the boardwalk after having crashed through multiple railings and an access ramp.

Munoz was taken for a medical evaluation to a local hospital, according to police. No other vehicles or pedestrians were involved in the crash, but the boardwalk sustained significant damage and the repairs are being assessed by the Spring Lake Department of Public Works.

Munoz was processed and released in accordance with John’s Law, police said.

