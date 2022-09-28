Spring Lake man sought in fatal Cumberland County shooting

A Spring Lake man is charged with first-degree murder in a fatal Cumberland County shooting, officials announced Wednesday.

According to a Cumberland County Sheriff's Office news release, Jamal Robinson, 27, is wanted in the killing of Jermaine Hailey, 32, of Raeford. Hailey died Monday night on the scene in the 2600 block of Belhaven Road, off Cumberland Road, after being shot multiple times, police said.

Hailey's killing is the second fatal shooting in Cumberland County in September. No arrests have been made in the Sept. 9 killing of Jethro McLaurin, 44, on Spike Rail Drive.

Anyone with information on Robinson's whereabouts is asked to call Homicide Detective Senior Sgt. C. Zwan at 910-677-5503 or Fayetteville/Cumberland County CrimeStoppers at 910-483-8477.

Public safety reporter Lexi Solomon can be reached at ABSolomon@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Spring Lake man wanted in Cumberland County killing