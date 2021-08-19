Spring Lake teen arrested for road-rage crash in Robinson Township

Aug. 18—A Spring Lake teenager was arrested following a road-rage incident that resulted in an injury crash Tuesday night in Robinson Township.

The incident occurred at about 9 p.m. on 104th Avenue south of North Cedar Drive, according to Sgt. Mike VanDenBosch of the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

A vehicle driven by the 17-year-old Spring Lake boy and a vehicle driven by an 18-year-old Grand Haven man were both northbound on 104th Avenue at the time. VanDenBosch said the Spring Lake youth's car rear-ended the Grand Haven teen's car, causing the rear-ended vehicle to roll over.

The Grand Haven teen and a 15-year-old male passenger, also of Grand Haven, both suffered minor injuries.

The Spring Lake teen was arrested for felonious assault, reckless driving and driving on a suspended license.

