A Spring Lake toddler shot himself in the leg Monday after finding a gun in his mother's car as he sat beside her, according to the Harnett County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting was reported at 7:47 p.m. on Crest Circle in Spring Lake, an official said.

According to Sheriff's Capt. J. Webb, the child's mother, Davanika McLean, was in the driver's seat talking to an adult standing outside the car when the child apparently got ahold of a 9mm firearm as he sat in the passenger seat.

The boy was taken by ambulance to Womack Army Medical Center and then flown to UNC Hospital, Webb said.

He said the toddler underwent surgery and was listed in stable condition Tuesday.

"Investigators are obtaining a search warrant this morning and will be processing evidence within the car which is currently in the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office vehicle evidence bay," Webb said in a news release Tuesday.

No charges have been filed in the case.

Military & Crime Editor F.T. Norton can be reached at fnorton@fayobserver.com.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Spring Lake toddler stable after shooting self in leg, official says