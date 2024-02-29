Spring Lake woman splits Cash 5 jackpot

A Spring Lake woman won a $133,315 Cash 5 jackpot after purchasing a $1 Quick Pick ticket at a gas station in Anderson Creek.

What did she take home?

After required state and federal taxes were withheld, Kemisha Vandunk collected $95,321 from lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Tuesday.

She split Monday’s $266,630 Cash 5 jackpot with a winning ticket in Fairview.

“When we got here and they told us how much it was, I was overjoyed,” she said in a news release. “I thought I won maybe $1,000.”

Where was the ticket purchased?

Vandunk purchased a coffee and the $1 quick-pick ticket from the Short Stop on Anderson Ponds Drive in Anderson Creek.

“It was just like any normal day and then boom,” Vandunk told lottery officials.

Vandunk said she would put some of her winnings toward retirement and use some for her family’s trucking business.

More about the game

The Cash 5 lottery game is one of six games in North Carolina where players can buy their tickets at a retail location or with Online Play through the lottery’s website or the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.

Joseph Pierre can be reached at jpierre@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Spring Lake woman wins lottery jackpot off Quick Pick ticket Monday