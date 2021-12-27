Spring Mills man charged with murder after fatal Christmas Eve shooting in Michigan

A Pennsylvania man has been charged with murder after a man was fatally shot at a cabin in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

Nicholas Millard, 30, of Spring Mills, was arraigned by Judge Anna Talaska in 98th District Court in Bessemer on Dec. 26. He is charged with first degree premeditated murder, assault with intent to murder and felony firearm.

Deputies from the Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office responded to the cabin in Marenisco Township at 1:15 a.m. on Christmas Eve after reports of a shooting.

One victim, 49-year-old Thomas Fletcher of Marenisco Township, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A second victim, 22-year-old Austin Fletcher of Irvine, California, was transported to a local hospital for a gunshot wound.

He was later transported to Duluth, Minnesota, where he was treated and released, police said.

Millard is lodged at Gogebic County Jail on a $1 million cash bond. If convicted, he faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.