The spring season is warming up with this Solo Stove sale—save up to 40% on fire pits now

Shop Solo Stove's Spring sale to save up to 40% on travel-ready fire pits right now.

The weather outside is much less frightful now that spring is in the air. That means it's time to head outside for some fun in your backyard, local park or beach. If you want to turn any one of those spots into a fire-side hangout, Solo Stove is hosting a seasonal sale with its Reviewed-approved fire pits on sale for major discounts.

For a limited time, customers can save as much as 40% on smokeless fire pits, fire pit bundles and accessories. For instance, during the Spring sale, you can pick up the Solo Stove Yukon + Stand bundle for $559.99, an impressive $290 price cut, or opt for the Bonfire fire pit for $249.99, a $150 discount.

If impromptu camping trips or beach bonfires are right up your alley, then the Bonfire—down from $399.99 to just $249.99—could be an especially great pick thanks to its portable and lightweight design. Ranking as one of the best fire pits we've ever tested, this mid-size pit measures just 14 inches tall making transport a breeze. In testing, the fire pit was large enough to fit full-sized logs, was quick to start and created a virtually smoke-free fire.

"The design is not only gorgeous to look at, but it also makes building and maintaining a campfire easier than ever," our tester said. "Add in that it’s light enough to be portable and smokeless when used properly, and you may never want to use a camping fire pit again!"

The Solo Stove Yukon is the brand's largest fire pit while still being easy to use.

Looking for a statement piece for your backyard oasis? The Solo Stove Yukon + Stand might be your best bet. As the brand's largest fire pit, the stainless steel furnace features Solo Stove's 360° Airflow Design to create a low-smoke burn. Meanwhile, the included stand works to protect your deck, grass or concrete from getting scorched. Usually ringing up for $849.99, this outdoor essential can be yours today for just $559.99—a savings of $290.

Whether you want to heat up your outdoor hangs or head to the beach for a relaxing bonfire under the stars, Solo Stove has all your shopping needs covered—just be sure to scoop these blazing deals before they disappear.

The best deals from the Solo Stove Spring sale

Solo Stove has fire pits available in a variety of sizes for your small hangouts or big parties this spring.

