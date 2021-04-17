Spring snowstorm wallops portions of New England, could bring 50 mph gusts and a foot of snow

Doyle Rice, USA TODAY
·2 min read

A spring snowstorm is pounding New England, promising to dump more than a foot of snow on some parts of the region.

The heavy, wet snow made travel hazardous in some areas and threatened power outages from downed trees and power lines.

Some parts of southwestern New Hampshire already had received 8 inches of snow by Friday morning, with the prospect of more than a foot before the storm ends, said National Weather Service meteorologist Andy Pohl.

Winter weather warnings or advisories were posted for large swaths of Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine and Massachusetts.

"There is even the chance that snow briefly mixes in along the coast of Massachusetts, including in the Boston area, as well as in coastal areas of New Hampshire and Maine on Friday," AccuWeather senior meteorologist Brett Anderson said.

Along the coast, especially in the Boston area, winds could gust up to 50 mph during the day Friday, CNN said.

The storm is forecast to gradually move eastward into the Gulf of Maine on Saturday as the precipitation over New England slowly tapers off, the weather service said.

Snow covers daffodils during a spring storm, Friday, April 16, 2021, in in East Derry, New Hampshire. Some portions of New England received about a half a foot of snow from the storm.
Snow covers daffodils during a spring storm, Friday, April 16, 2021, in in East Derry, New Hampshire. Some portions of New England received about a half a foot of snow from the storm.

Snow during April is not unusual, especially over the higher elevations of New England, according to AccuWeather.

A separate winter storm also coated portions of the Rockies and Plains with snow on Friday. Over a foot of snow was reported in Aspen Park, Colorado, while the Denver metro area measured totals around 3-5 inches, as of Friday morning, CNN reported.

The snowstorms were part of a weather pattern that promised to bring more chilly air across much of the central and eastern U.S. over the coming week, forecasters said.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Spring snowstorm wallops portions of New England; wind gusts expected

