Jeremy Hunt's corporation tax increase under fire from Tory MPs - latest updates

Senior Tory MPs have expressed concerns over the Government’s decision to press ahead with its corporation tax hike, warning it will make the UK "less competitive".

Ranil Jayawardena, a Tory former Cabinet minister, said the increase from 19 per cent to 25 per cent should be revisited because "any increase in corporation tax will make us less competitive, reduce investment in the long run, stifle job creation, all of which are required for growth".

Meanwhile, Sir John Redwood warned the UK is heading in the opposite direction to its international competitors on the issue.

He said the "Government needs to understand that at exactly the time where it is putting the rate up, our competitors are going the other way".

Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, said during his Budget address that even after the increase takes effect in April the UK will still "have the lowest headline rate in the G7".

He also announced a new policy of "full expensing" for businesses for the next three years in a bid to take the sting out of the tax rise.

He said: "That means that every single pound a company invests in IT equipment, plant or machinery can be deducted in full and immediately from taxable profits. It is a corporation tax cut worth an average of £9bn a year for every year it is in place."

04:18 PM

Hunt proving 'doom-mongers' wrong, says Tory MP

Alun Cairns, the Tory MP for the Vale of Glamorgan and a former Cabinet minister, said the "doom-mongers" were being proven wrong by Jeremy Hunt and the Government.

Mr Cairns branded inflation "the worst form of taxation" as he expressed support for the measures announced by Mr Hunt, adding that Labour politicians failed to recognise the speed and scale of British economic growth since 2010.

04:13 PM

'This was underwhelming stuff – and could be wholly irrelevant'

We'd been told to expect an underwhelming Budget, and the Chancellor certainly didn't disappoint, writes Jeremy Warner.

Story continues

Much of the heavy lifting was done last Autumn, when the Chancellor reversed great chunks of Kwasi Kwarteng's disastrous mini-Budget. Beyond tinkering, there wasn't a great deal more to do.

Jeremy Hunt - Andy Bailey/AP

Fiscal drag alone can be relied on to do the job of increasing the tax take and repairing the public finances. The pre-election fireworks can wait until the next Autumn Statement and next year's spring Budget.

In the meantime, it's steady as she goes, and the hope that voters give the Government credit for righting the ship.

04:05 PM

Good afternoon

Dominic Penna here, The Telegraph's Political Reporter, taking you through the rest of today.

Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, will appear before the 1922 Committee at 5pm where he will face questions from backbench Tories over his Budget, announced this lunchtime.

Reaction is continuing to pour in from MPs, businesses and other figures, and I will keep you posted on all of the latest.

03:56 PM

Stealth tax raid on workers to rake in £120bn

A stealth raid by Jeremy Hunt will net £120bn for the Treasury over the next five years as 3.2 million more people are forced to pay income tax.

Fiscal drag from high inflation and frozen tax thresholds mean the number of taxpayers in the higher-rate band will jump by 47pc, according to new calculations by the Office for Budget Responsibility, the Government’s spending watchdog.

This means an extra 2.1 million people will pay tax at 40pc. A further 350,000 workers will get hit by the 45pc additional tax rate.

03:49 PM

Winners and losers from the Budget 2023 – and what it means for your money

Who has emerged from the 2023 Budget as a winner and who has lost out?

What do the measures announced by Jeremy Hunt mean for your finances?

03:23 PM

Ex-Cabinet minister warns corporation tax rise will 'make us less competitive'

Ranil Jayawardena, the Tory former Cabinet minister, has warned increasing corporation tax will "make us less competitive".

Speaking in the House of Commons, Mr Jayawardena said: "I do welcome the full expensing of the business investment. This is a good step to ensure that businesses can take decisions today.

"But as [Sir John Redwood] mentioned a moment ago, we should still seek to revisit corporation tax in the months and years ahead because any increase in corporation tax will make us less competitive, reduce investment in the long run, stifle job creation, all of which are required for growth."

03:11 PM

Senior Tory MP warns UK's competitors are 'going the other way' on corporation tax

Sir John Redwood has expressed concerns about the Government's decision to push ahead with the increase in corporation tax from 19 per cent to 25 per cent as he said the UK is moving in the opposite direction to its competitors on the issue.

The senior Tory MP told the Commons: "The Government needs to understand that at exactly the time where it is putting the rate up, our competitors are going the other way, particularly the United States of America where although the Government says their headline rate is slightly higher than ours, the details of the Inflation Reduction Act make it very clear that there will be all sorts of tax breaks, incentives and subsidies for a wide range of industries including some of the industries the Government wishes to target here like digital and green and that will be a very important counter magnet to the investments that we could otherwise get.

"Like us an English speaking country, with common law principles and so forth, they have many advantages and we need to have a better offer to counter to them."

Sir John said that the Republic of Ireland was "proof that lower corporation tax rates work for the businesses and for the society that uses them".

02:47 PM

'It’s funny how the Chancellor can lay his hands on billions when he wants'

Unison general secretary Christina McAnea criticised Jeremy Hunt for finding the money to fund another fuel duty freeze while failing to announce more cash for increased pay for key workers.

She said: "There are more holes in the Budget than on most highways. It’s funny how the Chancellor can lay his hands on billions when he wants. Ministers have sounded like a broken record, insisting the country can’t afford to pay key workers more.

"Yet, in a flourish, there’s cash for another fuel duty freeze, tax cuts for those who need them least, and no action to curb the mega-profits of the oil and gas giants. But not a dickie bird on public sector pay."

02:45 PM

Andrea Leadsom: Pension change 'should have been done a long time ago'

Andrea Leadsom, the Tory former Cabinet minister, welcomed the Budget and described it as "excellent".

She said the decision to scrap the Lifetime Allowance was "fantastic news" and "should have been done a long time ago".

Ms Leadsom told the House of Commons that the "tax incentive to invest in new plant and machinery will be a massive boost for businesses".

02:40 PM

Rachel Reeves: Budget is 'just papering over the cracks'

This Budget was a chance for government to unlock Britain’s promise and potential.



But with growth downgraded, the hit to living standards the largest since records began, and a tax cut for the top 1% they are just papering over the cracks.



Labour will build a better Britain. — Rachel Reeves (@RachelReevesMP) March 15, 2023

02:38 PM

Royal College of Nursing: Budget does not put NHS on 'better path'

The Royal College of Nursing said today's Budget had not put the NHS on a "better path".

Patricia Marquis, the RCN's director for England, said: "England’s NHS and social care system is ailing and the Budget did not put it on a better path.

"Jeremy Hunt is on the record less than a year ago raising the alarm over the greatest workforce crisis in NHS history but as Chancellor he is not yet gripping it.

"The Chancellor found billions to cut fuel duties but left those working in health and care with little assurance they will get the funding that is urgently required."

02:32 PM

Sir Ed Davey: Tories 'might as well be living on another planet'

Sir Ed Davey, the Liberal Democrat leader, said the Government had "failed miserably" to show that it cared about the cost-of-living crisis in its Budget.

He said: "This Budget shows the Conservative Party is so out of touch they might as well be living on another planet.

"Jeremy Hunt and Rishi Sunak had a chance to show they care about the cost-of-living crisis that’s hitting millions of Britain’s families and pensioners but they failed miserably.

"People are desperate for real help especially a cut to their energy bills - but all the Chancellor could offer is empty words and more unfair tax hikes.

"We also saw a total failure to invest in fixing our crumbling hospitals and supporting local health services. It shows the Conservative Party doesn’t understand that you can’t get Britain 'back to work' without fixing the crisis in our NHS and social care."

02:28 PM

Priti Patel urges Chancellor to keep corporation tax approach under review

Priti Patel, the Tory former home secretary, has urged Jeremy Hunt to keep the Government's approach on corporation tax under review.

She said: "I would like to ask the Chancellor... to continue to keep the wider approach to corporation tax under review. I have absolutely heard what the Chancellor has said today in terms of the tax incentives that are going to be put in place, £9 billion which I understand will be tapered depending on businesses and their level of investment... many businesses have been sitting on vast levels of investment they have not had the confidence to actually release for investment purposes and I have no doubt that today's measures will absolutely lead to that.

"But as an Essex MP, where we represent the bulk of small and medium sized businesses they are the ones that we have to think of and we must be putting out the hand of support to them in particular."

Ms Patel said the "devil will be in the detail" on the Chancellor's business investment announcement (see the post below at 13.02).

02:14 PM

Jeremy Hunt embraces emojis to promote Budget

Jeremy Hunt has embraced emojis to promote his new Budget on Twitter. Eagle-eyed Twitter users were quick to point out that the original graphic had "inflation" spelled incorrectly.

The Chancellor has posted the correct version:

⚡️🇬🇧💷📈💼👶



My Budget 2023 👇 pic.twitter.com/RrXry77g5I — Jeremy Hunt (@Jeremy_Hunt) March 15, 2023

02:10 PM

Spending watchdog: Budget plan 'leaves debt falling by only the narrowest of margins'

The Office for Budget Responsibility said that under the Chancellor's plans debt will be falling by "only the narrowest of margins" in five years' time.

It said Jeremy Hunt had committed money to "providing more support with energy bills and business investment in the near term, while boosting labour supply in the medium term".

The OBR said: "This lowers inflation this year and, more significantly, sustainably raises employment and output in the medium term. But it leaves debt falling by only the narrowest of margins in five years’ time."

Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, is pictured delivering the Budget in the House of Commons this afternoon - Andy Bailey/AFP

02:04 PM

IFS: Childcare reforms 'big extension of the welfare state'

Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) director Paul Johnson tweeted: "Extending free childcare to all children over 9 months really is a big extension of the welfare state.

"(Probably) about doubles childcare spending. We’ve been edging in this direction for a good 20 years. This is a new leg of the welfare state finally nearing its end point."

01:59 PM

How the UK economy is forecast to grow over next five years

01:56 PM

Labour leader: 'Working people are entitled to ask: Am I any better off than I was before?'

Sir Keir Starmer said voters are likely to conclude that they are no better off now than they were in 2010 when the Conservative Party returned to power.

Concluding his Budget response speech in the House of Commons, Sir Keir said: "Working people are entitled to ask: Am I any better off than I was before?

"And after 13 years, with no excuses left, nobody left to blame, no ambition or answers, the resounding answer is no and they know it."

01:51 PM

Sir Keir Starmer: Government must not use Ukraine war 'as a blanket excuse for failure'

Sir Keir Starmer told the Government it must not use the war in Ukraine as a "blanket excuse for failure" in the UK economy.

He said: "Of course on this side of the House we stand with Ukraine and we stand with the Government's response to Putin's brutality. We will look carefully at the details of the military spending announced and we will support them.

"But what we cannot accept is the use of the war as a blanket excuse for failure. Our economy has weak foundations, global crises hit Britain more than other countries, wages in this country are lower now in real terms than they were 13 years ago."

01:43 PM

Labour leader: 'Today's Budget changes nothing'

Sir Keir Starmer claimed that "today's Budget changes nothing".

The Labour leader said that "again we see a failure to grip the long term challenges" as he argued that working people are being "made to pay for Tory choices and Tory mistakes".

He said the Tories had failed to show any "real ambition" across numerous major public policy areas.

01:40 PM

Sir Keir Starmer claims UK is 'sick man of Europe once again'

Sir Keir Starmer said the Budget showed the Tories are "out of touch" as he described it as a "sticking plaster" instead of the needed "major surgery".

He said that under the Tories the UK is the "sick man of Europe once again".

Responding to Jeremy Hunt's statement, the Labour leader said: "After 13 years of his government, our economy needed major surgery but like millions across our country, this Budget leaves us stuck in the waiting room with only a sticking plaster to hand.

"A country set on a path of managed decline, falling behind our competitors, the sick man of Europe once again.

"This was day for ambition, for bringing us together with purpose and intent, for unlocking the pride that is in every community, matching their belief in the possibilities of the future.

"But after today we know the Tory cupboard is as bare as the salad aisle in our supermarkets. The lettuces may be out but the turnips are in."

01:35 PM

Jeremy Hunt's Budget 2023: Key points at a glance

You can read a quick summary of the key points from Jeremy Hunt's Budget right here.

01:33 PM

'The declinists are wrong, and the optimists are right'

Concluding his Budget statement, Jeremy Hunt said: "Today we build for the future with inflation down, debt falling and growth up.

"The declinists are wrong, and the optimists are right. We stick to the plan because the plan is working."

01:31 PM

Jeremy Hunt unveils series of childcare reforms

Turning to childcare reform, Jeremy Hunt said funding for nurseries which provide free childcare will increase by £204m from this September, rising to £288m next year.

The staff-to-child ratio will be relaxed from 1:4 to 1:5 for two-year-olds in England as already happens in Scotland.

The Government will pay the childcare costs of people on Universal Credit who are moving into work or want to increase their hours upfront.

Mr Hunt then announced an extension of free childcare to younger children.

He told the House of Commons: "So I today announce that in eligible households where all adults are working at least 16 hours, we will introduce 30 hours of free childcare not just for 3-and-4 year-olds, but for every single child over the age of 9 months.

"The 30 hours offer will now start from the moment maternity or paternity leave ends. It’s a package worth on average £6,500 every year for a family with a two-year-old child using 35 hours of childcare every week and reduces their childcare costs by nearly 60%. Because it is such a large reform, we will introduce it in stages to ensure there is enough supply in the market."

01:26 PM

Chancellor pledges extra cash to fix potholes

Funding to fix potholes across England will be boosted by £200 million, Jeremy Hunt has announced.

The Chancellor said the Government's Potholes Fund - which provides £500,000 a year to councils - will be increased to £700 million in the 2023/24 financial year.

01:25 PM

Chancellor scraps Lifetime Allowance on pensions

Jeremy Hunt announced three steps to boost the number of over-50s in work.

He said the Government will "increase the number of people who get the best possible financial, health and career guidance ahead of retirement by enhancing the DWP’s excellent 'Mid-life MOTs' strategy".

A new kind of apprenticeship - dubbed a "returnership' - will be rolled out to help over-50s return to the work place.

Finally, and most significantly, the Chancellor announced he is abolishing the limited on the Lifetime Allowance.

He said: "No one should be pushed out of the workforce for tax reasons. So today I will increase the pensions annual tax-free allowance by 50% from £40,000 to £60,000. Some have also asked me to increase the Lifetime Allowance from its £1 million limit. But I have decided not to do that. Instead I will go further and abolish the Lifetime Allowance altogether."

01:20 PM

Jeremy Hunt: Benefit sanctions 'will be applied more rigorously'

Jeremy Hunt said "independence is always better than dependence, which is why a Conservative government believes those who can work, should".

The Chancellor then announced a toughening of the benefits sanctioning regime.

He told MPs: "So sanctions will be applied more rigorously to those who fail to meet strict work-search requirements or choose not to take up a reasonable job offer.

"And for those working low hours, we will increase the Administrative Earnings Threshold from the equivalent of 15 hours to 18 hours at National Living Wage for an individual claimant, meaning that anyone working below this level will receive more work coach support alongside a more intensive conditionality regime."

01:18 PM

Chancellor announces changes to disability benefits

Moving onto getting more people back into work, Jeremy Hunt announced the publication of a new White Paper on disability benefits reform.

Mr Hunt said that Mel Stride, the Work and Pensions Secretary, has plans which will "abolish the Work Capability Assessment in Great Britain and separate benefit entitlement from an individual’s ability to work".

"As a result, disabled benefit claimants will always be able to seek work without fear of losing financial support," he said.

01:10 PM

Red tape cut on UK approval of new medicines and medical technology

Jeremy Hunt has announced a significant overhaul of regulation to help the UK access new and innovative medical treatments and medicines more quickly.

Mr Hunt told MPs: "Today I want to reform the regulations around medicines and medical technologies. We are lucky with the MHRA to have one of the most respected drugs regulators in the world, indeed the very first to licence a Covid vaccine.

"From 2024, they will move to a different model which will allow rapid, often near automatic sign-off for medicines and technologies already approved by trusted regulators in other parts of the world such as the United States, Europe or Japan."

01:07 PM

Chancellor unveils plan to boost UK nuclear industry

Jeremy Hunt has announced the Government will now class nuclear power as "environmentally sustainable" in a bid to boost the industry.

He said: "We have increased the proportion of electricity generated from renewables from under 10% to nearly 40%. But because the wind doesn’t always blow and the sun doesn’t always shine – even under a Conservative government – we will need another critical source of cheap and reliable energy. And that is nuclear."

He added: "So to encourage the private sector investment into our nuclear programme, I today confirm that subject to consultation nuclear power will be classed as 'environmentally sustainable' in our green taxonomy, giving it access to the same investment incentives as renewable energy. Alongside that will come more public investment."

Mr Hunt announced the first ever competition for new "Small Modular Reactors".

"It will be completed by the end of this year and if demonstrated to be viable we will co-fund this exciting new technology," he told MPs.

01:02 PM

Jeremy Hunt confirms corporation tax increase will go ahead

Jeremy Hunt has confirmed corporation tax will increase from 19 per cent to 25 per cent next month but he also announced a sweetener for impacted firms.

He told the House of Commons: "Conservatives know the importance of a competitive tax regime. We already have lower levels of business taxation than France, Germany, Italy or Japan.

"But I want us to have the most pro-business pro-enterprise tax regime anywhere. Even after the corporation tax rise this April, we will have the lowest headline rate in the G7 – lower than at any period under the last Labour government.

"Only 10% of companies will pay the full 25% rate. But even at 19% our corporation tax regime did not incentivise investment as effectively as countries with higher headline rates."

The Chancellor then announced a new policy of "full expensing" for businesses for the next three years to take the sting out of the tax rise.

He said: "That means that every single pound a company invests in IT equipment, plant or machinery can be deducted in full and immediately from taxable profits. It is a corporation tax cut worth an average of £9bn a year for every year it is in place."

12:59 PM

IFS raises questions over fuel duty freeze

Paul Johnson, director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies, has described aspects of the Chancellor’s approach to fuel duty as "absurd" and the plan for overall spending to increase by just 1% post-election as "unlikely to be met".

He also said it is a "choice" for the Government to invest billions in freezing the duty rather than preventing "very big pay cuts" for public sector workers.

He tweeted: "Recall that the government has spent months saying it can't find any money to prevent nurses and teachers getting very big pay cuts. He just found £6 billion to cut fuel duties. That's a choice."

12:51 PM

Ministry of Defence to receive £11 billion budget boost over next five years

Jeremy Hunt announced the Ministry of Defence will be handed an extra £11 billion in funring over the next five years.

He told the House of Commons: "Today, following representations from our persuasive Defence Secretary, I confirm that we will add a total of £11bn to our defence budget over the next five years and it will be nearly 2.25% of GDP by 2025.

"We were the first large European country to commit to 2% of GDP for defence and will raise that to 2.5% as soon as fiscal and economic circumstances allow."

Jeremy Hunt delivers his Budget in the House of Commons

12:49 PM

While the Chancellor is helping on draught beer relief, other alcohol duties are going up

12:48 PM

'Declinists are wrong about our country '

Turning to economic growth, Jeremy Hunt said that the UK has "extraordinary potential" and that the "World Bank said that out of all big European countries, we are the best place to do business".

The Chancellor said: "Declinists are wrong about our country for another reason, which is our newfound strength in the innovation industries that will shape this century.

"Over the last 13 years we have become the world’s third trillion-dollar tech economy after the US and China."

12:46 PM

Chancellor: Tax burden will be 'slightly lower' in coming years

Jeremy Hunt said that under the Government's new Budget plans the overall tax burden will be "slightly lower" in the coming years.

He said: "Taken together today’s measures lead to a slightly lower overall tax burden for the rest of the parliament compared to the OBR’s Autumn forecast.

"Other parties run out of money, but a Conservative government is reducing borrowing and improving our public finances.

"By doing so we make sure we are on track to halve inflation, get debt falling and grow our economy, which I turn to next."

12:42 PM

Jeremy Hunt freezes fuel duty

Fuel duty will remain frozen and an existing 5p cut will be extended, Jeremy Hunt has announced.

He told the House of Commons: "For a further 12 months I’m going to maintain the 5p cut and I’m going to freeze fuel duty too.

"That saves the average driver £100 next year and around £200 since the 5p cut was introduced."

12:41 PM

Chancellor announces beer tax cut

The Chancellor announced he was cutting the tax on draught beer in a move which prompted loud cheers from Tory MPs.

Jeremy Hunt said: "Today, I will do something that was not possible when we were in the EU and significantly increase the generosity of Draught Relief, so that from 1 August the duty on draught products in pubs will be up to 11p lower than the duty in supermarkets, a differential we will maintain as part of a new Brexit pubs guarantee.

"British ale may be warm, but the duty on a pint is frozen."

12:37 PM

Chancellor confirms Energy Price Guarantee will be extended by three months

Jeremy Hunt has confirmed that the Government's Energy Price Guarantee will remain at £2,500 for the next three months.

"This measure will save the average family a further £160 on top of the energy support measures already announced," he said.

12:36 PM

Government on track to beat target of halving inflation

Jeremy Hunt said the Government is on track to beat its ambition of halving inflation this year.

The Chancellor told the House of Commons: "Inflation destroys the value of hard-earned pay, deters investment and foments industrial strife. This government remains steadfast in its support for the independent Monetary Policy Committee at the Bank of England as it takes action to return inflation to the 2% target.

"Despite continuing global instability, the OBR report today that inflation in the UK will fall from 10.7% in the final quarter of last year to 2.9% by the end of 2023."

12:34 PM

Chancellor: UK now not forecast to enter a recession this year

The Chancellor said the Office for Budget Responsibility now does not believe the UK will enter a recession this year.

Jeremy Hunt told MPs: "Today the Office for Budget Responsibility forecast that because of changing international factors and the measures I take, the UK will not now enter a technical recession this year.

"They forecast we will meet the Prime Minister’s priorities to halve inflation, reduce debt and get the economy growing. We are following the plan and the plan is working."

12:32 PM

Budget now underway

Jeremy Hunt is now on his feet in the House of Commons to deliver his Budget.

The Chancellor started by saying that the UK economy is "proving the doubters wrong".

He told the Commons: "In the autumn we took difficult decisions to deliver stability and sound money. Since mid-October, 10-year gilt rates have fallen, debt servicing costs are down, mortgage rates are lower and inflation has peaked.

"The International Monetary Fund says our approach means the UK economy is on the right track. But we remain vigilant."

12:16 PM

SNP chief accuses PM of allowing families to 'drown in their energy bills'

Stephen Flynn, the SNP leader in Westminster, accused Rishi Sunak of having "decided to leave households drowning in their energy bills".

Mr Sunak rejected the characterisation and said that the Government had provided families with more than £1,300 to help with soaring bills.

The Prime Minister said the Government is committed to "continuing to help people with the cost of living".

12:10 PM

PM and Labour leader clash over appointment of BBC chairman

Sir Keir Starmer raised questions over the appointment of BBC chairman Richard Sharp.

The Labour leader asked Rishi Sunak: "Does the Prime Minister believe that his friend's position is still tenable?"

Mr Sunak said that there is a review currently ongoing into the appointment.

The Prime Minister said that "instead of prejudging and preempting that review we should let it conclude and wait for the outcome, that is the right way to do things".

Rishi Sunak addresses the House of Commons during Prime Minister's Questions today

12:06 PM

Sunak accuses Starmer of 'political opportunism' over Gary Lineker row

Sir Keir Starmer asked Rishi Sunak about the Gary Lineker row.

He said that last summer the PM had vowed to "protect free speech and put a stop to no platforming". He asked the PM how concerned he was by Tory MPs trying to get the presenter taken off the air.

The Labour leader told Mr Sunak to take "responsibility" and stand up to his "snowflake MPs".

He said: "The sight of them howling with rage over a tweet, signing letters in their dozens, desperately trying to cancel a football highlights show. That should have been laughable, instead it led to a farcical weekend with the national broadcaster being accused of dancing to the Government’s tune by its own employees. Rather than blame everyone else why doesn’t he take some responsibility, stand up to his snowflake MPs waging war on free speech?"

Mr Sunak hit back and accused Sir Keir of the "usual political opportunism".

He said: "Just the usual political opportunism from the leader of the Labour Party. I don’t know if he noticed, but actually first the shadow attorney general and then the shadow home secretary actually criticised the language that had been used in the tweet, but what a surprise he saw the chance to jump on a political bandwagon and changed his mind."

12:02 PM

PMQs now underway

PMQs is now underway in the House of Commons.

Rishi Sunak started by highlighting his busy last few days.

The Prime Minister highlighted his migration deal with France to "protect our borders" and the fact that he had just "launched a submarine partnership with Australia and the US".

11:55 AM

How big will the Tory tax rebellion be?

It is already clear before a word of the Budget has been read out that some Conservative MPs will torch the Treasury if corporation tax rises as expected to 25 per cent, writes Ben Riley-Smith.

The real question is how many, how fierce their interventions will be and whether - push comes to shove - they are willing to vote for amendments that attempt to unpick that move.

The first indication will come this afternoon. Whether two former prime ministers - Boris Johnson and Liz Truss - choose to speak out will shape the mood on the backbench. But speaking privately, one senior Tory tax rebel told The Telegraph that they would have to think carefully about whether to turn criticism into votes for amendments to the Budget.

Jeremy Hunt and Rishi Sunak certainly have less political space on tax than they did in the Autumn Statement, when they inherited an unstable financial situation from Liz Truss. The question is whether Tory backbenchers choose to push their tax cutting point as hard as they can now or - as some have privately indicated - hold fire for a bigger battle this autumn.

11:47 AM

Jeremy Hunt tells Cabinet UK has 'improved economic picture'

Jeremy Hunt told the Cabinet this morning that there is now an "improved economic picture" in the UK, according to a readout of the meeting issued by Downing Street.

No10 said the Chancellor "referenced plans for deregulation with Brexit freedoms, plans to invest billions in Carbon Capture and Storage and develop nuclear energy, a boost to levelling up through 12 Investment Zones across the UK and a significant package to help people get into work, ranging from support for the over 50s, those on benefits, parents, and those with long term health conditions".

Rishi Sunak then "concluded Cabinet by highlighting the domestic and international announcements made in recent days, starting with announcing important legislation to tackle illegal migration and stop the boats".

Jeremy Hunt addresses the Cabinet this morning - Rory Arnold/No10 Downing Street

11:39 AM

Pictured: Rishi Sunak leaves No10 ahead of PMQs and the Budget

Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, leaves 10 Downing Street this morning - Peter Nicholls/Reuters

11:26 AM

Labour 15 points ahead of Tories ahead of Budget

Labour enjoys a 15 point poll lead over the Tories ahead of Jeremy Hunt's Budget, according to a new survey conducted by Savanta.

The poll, conducted between March 10-12, put Labour on 45 per cent and the Conservative Party on 30 per cent.

Labour was up by two points when compared to the previous poll, conducted between March 3-5, while the Tories were down two.

The Liberal Democrats were unchanged on nine per cent while Reform UK was on five per cent and the Green and SNP were both on three per cent.

Chris Hopkins, political research director at Savanta, said: "While this Labour lead is still one of the lower ones across the polling industry at the moment, there has been some sustained movement towards the Conservatives in recent weeks which could continue after today's Budget (15 March).

"The key questions for pollsters now is to try to determine to what extent the Conservative's brand is already dead, or whether the pragmatism shown by Sunak and Hunt so far can resuscitate it. Fifteen points is not an unassailable Labour lead, and while Starmer's party still holds the upper hand, their reliance on Conservative incompetence has possibly expired with plenty of time before the next election for the Conservatives to continue to close the gap."

11:16 AM

Have your Budget questions answered

If you have a question about the Budget once it has been unveiled, you can get it answered by one of The Telegraph's experts.

10:49 AM

Jeremy Hunt leaves No11 to head to the Commons

Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, has just left No11 Downing Street and posed for the cameras while holding the famous ministerial Budget red box.

He is now making his way to Parliament. where he will deliver the Budget in the House of Commons at about 12.35pm, immediately after PMQs.

Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, poses outside No11 Downing Street ahead of delivering the Budget in the House of Commons - Hannah McKay /Reuters

10:47 AM

Liz Truss allies fear Budget will be 'full of traditional Treasury tinkering'

Allies of Liz Truss are understood to fear that today's Budget will be "full of traditional Treasury tinkering" rather than "bold moves to kickstart growth", writes Amy Gibbons, The Telegraph's political correspondent.

The supporters of the former prime minister are especially keen to see further detail on the 12 new investment zones, which they believe on first sight "bear little resemblance" to projects by the same name envisaged in her ill-fated growth plan.

Ms Truss' reaction to the measures in Jeremy Hunt's statement will be closely watched. But she is expected to remain tight-lipped, with no plans to speak in the Commons this afternoon.

She has avoided interventions in recent weeks after defending her tax-cutting agenda earlier in the year.

10:43 AM

Labour: Government 'leaving billions on the table' by failing to extend windfall tax

Ed Miliband, Labour's shadow climate change secretary, welcomed the Government's decision to extend the Energy Price Guarantee (see the post below at 07.17) but criticised ministers for failing to extend the windfall tax on energy firms.

He said: "Finally the government has accepted Labour’s demand to stop prices rising in April.

"But the government still refuses to implement a proper windfall tax to make the oil and gas giants pay their fair share. That means they are leaving billions on the table that could be used to help families with the cost of living."

10:40 AM

Pictured: Boris Johnson leaves his London home this morning

Boris Johnson, the former prime minister, is pictured leaving his London home this morning - Belinda Jiao

10:28 AM

Energy bills still set to rise by £67-a-month despite extension of Energy Price Guarantee

While the Government has decided to extend the Energy Price Guarantee for three more months (see the post below at 07.17), households are still facing a £67-a-month energy bill increase from April because another support scheme is due to end.

The Government's Energy Bill Support Scheme has seen all households receive six monthly payments of about £67 direct to their energy accounts but those payments will stop from next month.

Citizens Advice chief executive Dame Clare Moriarty welcomed the extension of the Energy Price Guarantee but added: "Unfortunately it’s not all good news. The withdrawal of the Energy Bill Support Scheme will still mean the average monthly bill rises by £67 from April.

"With millions already unable to afford their bills and energy prices set to remain high in the years ahead, the Government must now look at long-term solutions to this problem.

"Many people, especially those on low incomes, will need ongoing support not only to pay their bills but to make their homes safer and warmer through improved energy efficiency."

10:10 AM

Pictured: Jeremy Hunt briefs the Cabinet on his Budget this morning

Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, briefs the Cabinet on the contents of the Budget this morning - Rory Arnold/No10 Downing Street

10:09 AM

Majority not confident Budget will provide enough help - new poll

An overwhelming majority of people are not confident that Jeremy Hunt's Budget will provide enough help for them and their families amid the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, according to a new poll.

A YouGov survey conducted on March 14 found that 77 per cent of people are not confident the Budget will provide sufficient support for them.

Just one in 10 respondents - 10 per cent - said they are confident the Budget will do enough for them.

09:53 AM

Tory chairman welcomes 'Budgie Day'

It’s Budgie Day in the Hands household! pic.twitter.com/UZVMKRikHb — Greg Hands (@GregHands) March 15, 2023

09:51 AM

Labour vows to ensure UK 'leads the pack again'

Rachel Reeves said "13 years of Tory economic mismanagement" has left the UK "lagging behind" as she tweeted ahead of the Budget.

The shadow chancellor said: "Britain has huge promise and potential. But 13 years of Tory economic mismanagement has left us lagging behind.

"Labour’s mission to secure the highest growth in the G7 will make us lead the pack again. This is the ambition we must see from the Government in the Budget today."

09:40 AM

Pictured: Ministers leave No10 after pre-Budget Cabinet meeting

Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, is pictured leaving 10 Downing Street after attending a pre-Budget Cabinet meeting - Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

Mel Stride, the Work and Pensions Secretary, is pictured leaving 10 Downing Street after attending a pre-Budget Cabinet meeting - Jordan Pettitt/PA

09:38 AM

Jeremy Hunt: 'Today we deliver the next part of our plan'

Today is Budget day.



Last year we stabilised the economy, today we deliver the next part of our plan - growth.



Tune in at 12.30pm to watch live here on my Twitter. pic.twitter.com/7fM4sZlZFu — Jeremy Hunt (@Jeremy_Hunt) March 15, 2023

09:30 AM

Lib Dems: Extension of energy bills support 'does not go far enough'

The Liberal Democrats said the Government's decision to extend the Energy Price Guarantee (see the post below at 07.17) does not go "far enough", labelling the three month extension a "sticking plaster".

Sarah Olney, the party's Treasury spokeswoman, said: "This does not go far enough. Instead of a sticking plaster for another three months, we need meaningful action now.

"The Liberal Democrats are calling on the Chancellor to cut energy bills by £500 per household. This would make a significant difference to households and the Government can afford to do it, they are choosing not to.

"In three months time families will once again be facing a cliff edge of unaffordable heating bills."

09:12 AM

'The Conservative Party is nothing if it does not stand for low taxes and sound money'

A senior Tory MP has warned Jeremy Hunt's Budget approach will harm economic growth as he called for tax cuts in a foretaste of the criticism we can expect from some Conservative backbenchers later today.

Sir John Redwood, who headed up Margaret Thatcher's policy unit in No 10, wrote on Twitter: "The Chancellor used to believe lower business tax rates would boost growth, jobs, tax revenue and investment. Now he has the power to do this, why doesn’t he?

"The high-tax, high-subsidy route will mean less growth and more borrowing... The path to shortages and lower incomes is paved with good intentions."

It came as Priti Patel, the former home secretary, accused the Government of "giving with one hand but taking with another".

Ms Patel told The Daily Express: "The Conservative Party is nothing if it does not stand for low taxes and sound money and importantly also the ability to help people do well and prosper and stand on their own two feet."

09:09 AM

What will be in the Budget?

We already have a pretty good idea about some of the things that will be in the Budget.

Measures expected to be announced include:

An increase in the tax-free lifetime allowance (LTA) on pension savings, reported to rise from £1.07 million to as much as £1.8 million.

Paying childcare support to parents on Universal Credit upfront, rather than in arrears, and increasing the amount they can claim.

A ramping-up of sanctions for benefit claimants who do not look for or take up employment.

The creation of 12 investment zones – eight in England, four in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, benefiting from tax breaks, each backed by £80 million over five years.

Some £63 million of money to help leisure centres with swimming pools meet energy costs and become more efficient.

Ending the "prepayment penalty" for energy bills which sees households with prepayment meters charged more than those on direct debit.

08:41 AM

Pictured: Ministers arrive at No10 for pre-Budget Cabinet meeting

Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, arrives in Downing Street this morning for a pre-Budget meeting of the Cabinet - Carl Court/Getty Images Europe

Dominic Raab, the Deputy Prime Minister, is pictured arriving in Downing Street this morning to attend a pre-Budget meeting of the Cabinet - Jordan Pettitt/PA

08:35 AM

Tories have 'no one left to blame' for low economic growth - Labour

Labour said the Tories have "no one left to blame" for low economic growth after 13 years in power.

Pat McFadden, the shadow chief secretary to the Treasury, told Sky News: "Although we have had a lot of Budget leaks about individual measures what we haven’t had is any sense that the Chancellor and the Prime Minister are content to do anything other than manage decline.

"The problem for the Conservatives now is they have been in power for 13 years. There is no one left to blame when we look at the economic growth record."

08:31 AM

Labour: Budget announcements will not cover up Government's 'failure on long term growth'

Pat McFadden, the shadow chief secretary to the Treasury, said that while Labour may welcome some of the measures announced in the Budget today they do not distract from the Government's "failure on longer term growth".

He told Sky News: "Whatever the individual measures in this Budget, the backdrop is we are the only G7 country not to recover our pre-Covid position and the IMF has forecast us to have among the weakest growth of major industrial countries over the next two years.

"As long as that is the pattern, incomes will stagnate and it contributes to the industrial action that we are seeing today, there is upward pressure on taxes and there is also pressure on our public services because we are just not generating enough wealth.

"Although there may be individual measures which we have called for that will be announced today I think the Government's failure on long term growth is the really big indictment of their 13 years in power."

08:23 AM

Pat McFadden claims Tories following Labour's lead with Budget announcements

Pat McFadden, the shadow chief secretary to the Treasury, welcomed the decision to extend the Energy Price Guarantee (see the post below at 07.17) and suggested the Government was following the lead of the Labour Party.

He told Sky News: "This is one of a number of things that we have called for which, if the pre-Budget speculation and leaks and briefing are to be believed, that the Government is going to do.

"There is a bit of a pattern here where we call for things like extending the Energy Price Guarantee or keeping fuel duty where it is and we are accused of being incredibly fiscally profligate and the rivers will run red and Labour is going to bankrupt the country and so on.

"A few weeks later the Government adopts what we are saying. But I don’t mind if we lead the way as long as they do the right thing and I think it is important to do that because the cost-of-living crisis has not gone away."

08:18 AM

SNP claims Tories are 'ripping families off' on energy bills

The SNP has attacked the Government over its decision to extend the Energy Price Guarantee, arguing that ministers should have gone much further and actually cut bills rather than keeping support at the same level (see the post below at 07.17).

SNP economy spokesman Stewart Hosie said: "It's truly pathetic that the Chancellor has failed to cut energy bills, despite having ample resources to do so.

"The Tories are ripping families off by keeping bills at such exorbitantly sky-high levels, with many families forced to pay three times what they paid a year ago.

"With energy companies making record profits, and the wholesale price of gas falling, there is no excuse for this shameful Tory decision, which will hammer household incomes and push even more families into poverty, hardship and debt. And with the Chancellor also withdrawing the £400 energy bill support payments, many households will be hundreds of pounds worse off."

08:04 AM

Jeremy Hunt to announce 30 hours of free childcare for one and two-year-olds in Budget

Jeremy Hunt will use today's Budget to announce an expansion of free childcare to cover one and two-year-olds in England.

It is expected that parents of children aged one and two will be able to access 30 hours a week of free care, under a policy estimated to cost £4 billion.

The Chancellor is also set to increase funding for the existing programme of free childcare for three-year-olds.

Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, is pictured yesterday in No11 Downing Street preparing for today's Budget - Zara Farrar/HM Treasury

All three and four-year-olds are currently entitled to a free part-time nursery education place for 15 hours a week, 38 weeks a year, regardless of how much their families earn. They qualify for 30 hours of free childcare if both parents earn the equivalent of at least 16 hours a week at the national living wage.

The expansion to one and two-year-olds is part of the Chancellor’s plan to get more people back into the labour market.

You can read the full story here.

07:51 AM

Jacob Rees-Mogg has 'sneaking suspicion' Chancellor will delay corporation tax rise

Will the Government press ahead with the planned increase in corporation tax from 19 per cent to 25 per cent?

Jacob Rees-Mogg, the former Cabinet minister, said last night that he has a "sneaking suspicion" that Jeremy Hunt will "at least delay" the increase.

Speaking on GB News, the senior Tory MP said: "I have a feeling as we move onto the Budget tomorrow that we may see some good news on tax.

"You see, competition in tax policy is fundamental and we need an economy that grows and Jeremy Hunt is a fundamentally intelligent man.

"I have always had a high opinion of him, he knows what he is doing, he isn’t some fly by night politician, he is somebody who understands economics, ran a successful business.

"I have a sneaking suspicion that he is going to at least delay the corporation tax raise because of the effect it will have on the economy if he goes ahead with it."

07:39 AM

Jeremy Hunt faces Budget revolt over corporation tax hike

Jeremy Hunt is set to trigger a Tory back-bench revolt over the Budget as he pushes ahead with a rise in corporation tax, despite warnings it will harm the economic recovery.

The Chancellor will defend the 19 to 25 per cent rate rise, which will kick in next month, by arguing that major tax cuts at this time would risk destabilising public finances.

Mr Hunt will also try to take the sting out of the rise by unveiling a multi-billion pound scheme allowing businesses to reduce their tax bills by investing in the UK.

But there is already a growing backlash, as Conservative MPs warned that the tax increase would have a “chilling effect on the whole economy” if not abandoned.

You can read the full story here.

07:28 AM

Pictured: Jeremy Hunt enjoys a pre-Budget run in Westminster

Jeremy Hunt seen out for a very early morning run with his dog Poppy ahead of delivering the Budget - Nigel Howard /Nigel Howard Media

07:27 AM

Rishi Sunak: Extending energy bills help will give households 'peace of mind'

Rishi Sunak said extending the Energy Price Guarantee for another three months would provide households with "peace of mind".

He said: "We know people are worried about their bills rising in April, so to give people some peace of mind, we’re keeping the Energy Price Guarantee at its current level until the summer when gas prices are expected to fall.

"Continuing to hold down energy bills is part of our plan to help hardworking families with the cost of living and halve inflation this year."

Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, said the extension will help "bridge the gap" until energy prices reach lower levels in July.

He said: "High energy bills are one of the biggest worries for families, which is why we’re maintaining the Energy Price Guarantee at its current level. With energy bills set to fall from July onwards, this temporary change will bridge the gap and ease the pressure on families, while also helping to lower inflation too."

07:17 AM

Government extends energy bills support for extra three months

The Government has announced its energy bills support will be extended for another three months.

The Energy Price Guarantee, effectively a cap on what households can be charged, will be kept at £2,500 for an additional three months from April to June.

Typical bills had been due to rise to about £3,000 from April. Extending the guarantee should save the typical household £160, according to The Treasury.

The Government had been under huge pressure to extend the guarantee. This is because while energy prices are 50 per cent lower than had been forecast back in October, they still remain high. However, they are forecast to drop much lower from the end of June.

The extension should bridge the gap for households until those lower prices arrive.

07:10 AM

Labour: Budget a chance to stop UK's 'managed decline'

Rachel Reeves, Labour's shadow chancellor, said today's Budget is an "opportunity for the Government to get us off their path of managed decline".

She said in a statement issued overnight: "This Budget is an opportunity for the government to get us off their path of managed decline.

"It's a chance for them to recognise the huge promise and potential of Britain and get us growing again.

"With 13 years of economic mismanagement and sticking plaster politics leaving us lagging behind, what we need to see on Wednesday is some real ambition from the government.

"Labour’s focus would be on our mission to secure the highest growth in the G7. Our plan will help us lead the pack again, by creating good jobs and productivity growth across every part of our country, so everyone, not just a few feel better off."

07:05 AM

Chancellor to 'reject the narrative of decline'

Jeremy Hunt will use today's Budget to "reject the narrative of decline", according to The Treasury.

The Chancellor will "champion the successes the UK has achieved over the past decade, with a promise to build on the country’s competitive advantages to spread wealth and opportunity everywhere".

07:04 AM

Jeremy Hunt to launch renewed back-to-work drive

A back-to-work drive is expected to feature heavily in today's Budget.

The Treasury said Jeremy Hunt will "announce his plan to go even further with an ambition to get hundreds of thousands more people into work".

Support is expected to focus on disabled people and those with long-term health conditions as well as the over 50s and people on Universal Credit.

The Treasury said: "The changes are also expected to encourage benefit claimants to move into work or increase their hours with increased sanctions enforcement and Work Coach support, and childcare costs on Universal Credit to be paid up front."

06:58 AM

What is Jeremy Hunt going to say at the Budget?

Jeremy Hunt is expected to describe today's spending announcements as his "Budget for growth".

The Treasury released some extracts overnight, with the Chancellor due to say the following:

"In the Autumn we took difficult decisions to deliver stability and sound money. Today, we deliver the next part of our plan: a Budget for growth. "Not just growth from emerging out of a downturn. But long term, sustainable, healthy growth that pays for our NHS and schools, finds good jobs for young people, provides a safety net for older people, all whilst making our country one of the most prosperous in the world. "Today I deliver that by removing the obstacles that stop businesses investing, tackling the labour shortages that stop them recruiting, breaking down the barriers that stop people working, and harnessing British ingenuity to make us a science and tech superpower."

06:56 AM

Good morning

Good morning and welcome to today's politics live blog.

Westminster is preparing for Jeremy Hunt to unveil his Budget at lunchtime. The Chancellor will be on his feet just after Prime Minister's Questions, so likely about 12.35pm.

We already know a lot about what will be announced and we definitely know how the Government wants to frame today's spending plans, with "growth" the watchword of the day.

I will do my best to guide you through the key developments.