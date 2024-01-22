Spring-like temperatures in the forecast for central Pa. this week, plus snowfall totals

At least one spot in York County recorded nearly half a foot of snow during Friday's storm, and after a weekend of bitter cold, the weather is expected to warm up in south-central Pennsylvania.

How warm could it get?

The mercury could push 60 degrees by the end of the week, according to National Weather Service meteorologist David Martin.

Paul publish snow last week in Manchester Township.
A high pressure system will move off the East Coast today, allowing a southerly flow of mild air to move in, he said. It also will bring some light, on-and-off rain to the area late this evening through Thursday night.

Temperatures are expected to rise into the 40s on Tuesday and Wednesday and into the 50s on Thursday and Friday. It's possible that the mercury could nick the 60-degree mark on Friday, Martin said.

It will feel more like March weather.

"Enjoy the break," he said.

Adams County snowfall totals

The National Weather Service recorded the following snowfall totals for Adams County during the snowstorm on Friday:

  • West, northwest of Cashtown: 4.5 inches

  • West of Cashtown: 4.1 inches

  • South of East Berlin: 3.2 inches

  • Littlestown: 2 inches

  • West, southwest of Hanover: 1.9 inches

  • Near Abbottstown: 1.8 inches

  • South of Cashtown: 1.5 inches

Lebanon County snowfall totals

These are the snowfall totals reported in Lebanon County:

  • Near Palmyra: 4 inches

  • East of Lebanon: 3 inches

  • North of Lebanon: 2.3 inches

  • Southwest of Lebanon: 2 inches

  • Near Cornwall: 1.5 inches

  • West of Lebanon: 1 inch

  • South, southeast of Lebanon: 1 inch

York County snowfall totals

Here are the snow totals reported in York County:

  • Near Manchester: 5.7 inches

  • Near Stonybrook: 5.0 inches

  • Near Mount Wolf: 4.8 inches

  • Near Hanover: 4.5 inches

  • Dover: 3.6 inches

  • Near New Salem: 3.5 inches

  • Glen Rock: 3.5 inches

  • Near York: 3.5 inches

  • Near East Berlin: 3.4 inches

  • Near Seven Valleys: 3.3 inches

  • Near Dover: 3.3 inches

  • Near Stewartstown: 3.3 inches

  • Near Valley Green: 2.9 inches

  • Loganville: 2.5 inches

  • Near New Cumberland: 2.5 inches

  • Near Parkville: 2.4 inches

