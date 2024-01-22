Spring-like temperatures in the forecast for central Pa. this week, plus snowfall totals
At least one spot in York County recorded nearly half a foot of snow during Friday's storm, and after a weekend of bitter cold, the weather is expected to warm up in south-central Pennsylvania.
How warm could it get?
The mercury could push 60 degrees by the end of the week, according to National Weather Service meteorologist David Martin.
A high pressure system will move off the East Coast today, allowing a southerly flow of mild air to move in, he said. It also will bring some light, on-and-off rain to the area late this evening through Thursday night.
Temperatures are expected to rise into the 40s on Tuesday and Wednesday and into the 50s on Thursday and Friday. It's possible that the mercury could nick the 60-degree mark on Friday, Martin said.
It will feel more like March weather.
"Enjoy the break," he said.
Adams County snowfall totals
The National Weather Service recorded the following snowfall totals for Adams County during the snowstorm on Friday:
West, northwest of Cashtown: 4.5 inches
West of Cashtown: 4.1 inches
South of East Berlin: 3.2 inches
Littlestown: 2 inches
West, southwest of Hanover: 1.9 inches
Near Abbottstown: 1.8 inches
South of Cashtown: 1.5 inches
Lebanon County snowfall totals
These are the snowfall totals reported in Lebanon County:
Near Palmyra: 4 inches
East of Lebanon: 3 inches
North of Lebanon: 2.3 inches
Southwest of Lebanon: 2 inches
Near Cornwall: 1.5 inches
West of Lebanon: 1 inch
South, southeast of Lebanon: 1 inch
York County snowfall totals
Here are the snow totals reported in York County:
Near Manchester: 5.7 inches
Near Stonybrook: 5.0 inches
Near Mount Wolf: 4.8 inches
Near Hanover: 4.5 inches
Dover: 3.6 inches
Near New Salem: 3.5 inches
Glen Rock: 3.5 inches
Near York: 3.5 inches
Near East Berlin: 3.4 inches
Near Seven Valleys: 3.3 inches
Near Dover: 3.3 inches
Near Stewartstown: 3.3 inches
Near Valley Green: 2.9 inches
Loganville: 2.5 inches
Near New Cumberland: 2.5 inches
Near Parkville: 2.4 inches
This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Temperatures could reach 60 degrees in central Pa., plus snowfall totals