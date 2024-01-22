Spring-like temperatures in the forecast for central Pa. this week, plus snowfall totals

At least one spot in York County recorded nearly half a foot of snow during Friday's storm, and after a weekend of bitter cold, the weather is expected to warm up in south-central Pennsylvania.

How warm could it get?

The mercury could push 60 degrees by the end of the week, according to National Weather Service meteorologist David Martin.

Paul publish snow last week in Manchester Township.

A high pressure system will move off the East Coast today, allowing a southerly flow of mild air to move in, he said. It also will bring some light, on-and-off rain to the area late this evening through Thursday night.

Temperatures are expected to rise into the 40s on Tuesday and Wednesday and into the 50s on Thursday and Friday. It's possible that the mercury could nick the 60-degree mark on Friday, Martin said.

It will feel more like March weather.

"Enjoy the break," he said.

Adams County snowfall totals

The National Weather Service recorded the following snowfall totals for Adams County during the snowstorm on Friday:

West, northwest of Cashtown: 4.5 inches

West of Cashtown: 4.1 inches

South of East Berlin: 3.2 inches

Littlestown: 2 inches

West, southwest of Hanover: 1.9 inches

Near Abbottstown: 1.8 inches

South of Cashtown: 1.5 inches

Lebanon County snowfall totals

These are the snowfall totals reported in Lebanon County:

Near Palmyra: 4 inches

East of Lebanon: 3 inches

North of Lebanon: 2.3 inches

Southwest of Lebanon: 2 inches

Near Cornwall: 1.5 inches

West of Lebanon: 1 inch

South, southeast of Lebanon: 1 inch

York County snowfall totals

Here are the snow totals reported in York County:

Near Manchester: 5.7 inches

Near Stonybrook: 5.0 inches

Near Mount Wolf: 4.8 inches

Near Hanover: 4.5 inches

Dover: 3.6 inches

Near New Salem: 3.5 inches

Glen Rock: 3.5 inches

Near York: 3.5 inches

Near East Berlin: 3.4 inches

Near Seven Valleys: 3.3 inches

Near Dover: 3.3 inches

Near Stewartstown: 3.3 inches

Near Valley Green: 2.9 inches

Loganville: 2.5 inches

Near New Cumberland: 2.5 inches

Near Parkville: 2.4 inches

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Temperatures could reach 60 degrees in central Pa., plus snowfall totals