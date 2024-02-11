Noticeable cooling in aftermath of front Sunday

TODAY: Mild, Mostly Cloudy. Hi 50. Winds NW 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lo 37. Winds NW 5 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Hi 49. Lo 34.

Despite this morning’s cold front and heavy cloud cover, temperatures still remain above average at around 50 in the afternoon. Not to say that it won’t be noticeably cooler, but the drop in temperature should still be relatively enjoyable. Lows drop into the upper 30s overnight.

We’re all watching what’s happening for Tuesday, and now that the system has actually formed over Texas, we’ll be able to get a much clearer picture of what to expect over the next 48 hours. At this point, rain will begin overnight around midnight, transitioning to snow north of Harrisburg, with that rain/snow line only pushing a little further south of the Capital. The primary issue with this event will be air that will be a few degrees above freezing at the time of heaviest snowfall. Snow will have to overcome that warmer air to start accumulating, especially in places like Harrisburg and south. Still, the National Weather Service (NWS) in State College has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the northern tier of our viewing area, and we’ll keep you posted over the next several days. Outside of Tuesday, Highs drop to a more seasonable upper 30s low 40s range while lows get back into the 20s.

-Meteorologist Jackson Chastain

