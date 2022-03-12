Spring those clocks forward an hour, daylight saving time is back. This is why

Hey, spring your clocks forward Sunday morning.

A little heads-up to anyone still using an analog clock, watch or any using microwaves not built with the time-jump setting as daylight saving time is scheduled to happen once again Sunday.

Some are groaning, as they are sure to lose an hour of sleep, but some are happy with the extra hour of sunlight they’ll gain in their days until the morning of Nov. 6, when daylight saving time ends and all these sleepy readers will joyously get their hour of sleep returned.

Daylight saving officially begins at 2 a.m. Sunday, meaning it will actually be 3 a.m.

Anyone in need of a reminder of which way the clocks should move, a friendly expression exists to help keep track: “spring forward, fall back.”

The original idea is to literally save daylight as it becomes more abundant during the winter transition to spring.

The history of daylight saving time can chronologically be traced back to multiple icons, one being Benjamin Franklin and his “An Economical Project,” written in 1784, according to the Farmer’s Almanac.

Another proponent would come in 1907 when William Willet addressed the issue of unused hours of morning sun. He was in turn addressed with ridicule as some argued Willet’s proposal was a practice in the sin of “lying” about true time.

Germany was the first to officially adopt the light-extending system in 1915, as a fuel-saving measure during World War I. A year later, Britain would do the same.

The United States would eventually adopt the idea after World War I in 1918, when Congress passed the Standard Time Act, which also established the time zones, the Farmer’s Almanac shows.

This was met with strong opposition, and many lamenting that it was an attempt to make late sleepers get up early. The opposition toward daylight saving time has persisted over the years with action taken against it as recently as earlier as this week. On Tuesday Sens. Marco Rubio, Rick Scott and six others reintroduced the Sunshine Protection Act — which permanently springs the clocks one hour ahead across the country.

Such a bill was already passed in 2018 in Florida, but in order for it to take effect a change on the federal level is necessary.

Until that happens, the annual spring-forward, sleepless grumble will tick on as reliably as the clocks that dictate it.

